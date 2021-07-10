Rail Corridor’s New Link Connects Holland To Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

As more Singaporeans explore nature spaces in our own backyard, the Rail Corridor has become an ever-more popular attraction.

Visitors can currently conveniently access the Corridor via 8 points along its central portion.

Soon, 1 more scenic access point will be added at Holland Green Linear Park.

This new access trail will be ready in the 3rd quarter (Q3) of 2022.

Better access to Rail Corridor for nearby residents

The news was revealed by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Saturday (10 Jul).

When the 4km Rail Corridor (Central) reopened in Mar, there were a total of 8 access points for the convenience of visitors.

They stretched between King Albert Park to Hillview MRT stations.

Image courtesy of URA

However, Mr Lee noted that residents living near the Rail Corridor had been asking for more access points.

Thus, the new access point will benefit residents at Holland Green estate, making the Rail Corridor more accessible to them.

New nature trail will run along canal

The National Parks Board (NParks), in their own Facebook post on the same day, provided more information about the new nature trail.

It will run along the Bukit Timah First Diversion Canal, they said, culminating in the link to the Rail Corridor.

The link means that residents and visitors will be able to trek from Holland Green all the way to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve via the Rail Corridor.

Works carried out in the area

To create the new access point, NParks carried out habitat restoration works along the Corridor on Saturday (10 Jul) morning.

Mr Lee also joined in the effort to plant more native trees in the area.

He said the habitat restoration will help our native wildlife better connect from the Rail Corridor to nearby green spaces.

NParks also said that national water agency PUB has completed canal works in the area.

Since that’s done, NParks can then construct a trail within the forested site to create the new access point.

Looking forward to a more connected Rail Corridor

The entire 24km Rail Corridor stretches from Woodlands Train Checkpoint to Tanjong Pagar Railway Station.

So more access points means it’ll be easier for Singaporeans to explore it.

For nature lovers, the addition of a new trail in Holland Green also means more spaces to enjoy the great outdoors.

We’ll definitely be looking forward to checking out the new link when it finally opens in Q3 2022.

