Rifle Range Nature Park Reopens With 31-Metre High Vantage Deck Offering Unobstructed Views Of Wetlands

Rifle Range Nature Park Reopens On 12 Nov After Revamp

Adding to the existing network of natural recreation areas, NParks announced the reopening of the revamped Rifle Range Nature Park at the southern tip of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Spanning 66 hectares, the nature park comprises more than 7km of trails and boardwalks and a 31-metre-high vantage deck overlooking a refurbished quarry wetland.

Recreational offerings aside, the new park also serves as a buffer for Bukit Timah Nature reserve, shielding it from the effects of nearby developments and providing complementary habitats for its rich biodiversity.

Rifle Range Nature Park has vantage deck overlooking quarry

On Saturday (12 Nov), the revamped Rifle Range Nature Park officially opened to members of the public.

Prior to its development in 2018, the park was described by The Straits Times (ST) as “a network of kampung trails skirting an abandoned quarry”.

After four years of development, the park now boasts 7km of trails and boardwalks for visitors to explore — the most extensive of all nature parks in the Central Nature Park Network.

Sin Seng Quarry, an abandoned mine at the site of the new park, has also been restored into a freshwater habitat.

The main attraction at the park, at the end of the 7km trail, is the Colugo Deck — a vantage deck 31 metres above the ground.

Shaped like a colugo, the observation deck rewards hikers with an unobstructed view of the park as well as the restored wetlands below.

Has aerial rope bridges to aid accessibility for arboreal animals

To serve the 300 species of wildlife that call the site home, the park features installations aimed at enhancing ecological connectivity.

These aerial rope bridges, for instance, help animals living in trees cross safely between Rifle Range Nature Park and the nearby Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

To support the growing population of Horsfield’s Flying Squirrel, NParks has also installed nesting habitats where they can seek refuge.

Down below, a culvert serves as an underground passageway for small mammals to cross Rifle Range Road safely.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), there are plans to install a Roadway Animal Detection System and signages next year to warn motorists about the presence of animals and to drive with caution.

Directly connected to Beauty World Shopping Centre

Visitors can get to Rifle Range Nature Park via Beauty World Centre and the Rail Corridor.

A section of the park is connected directly to an overhead bridge which leads to Beauty World Centre, and by extension, Beauty World MRT Station.

Here’s a visual guide, courtesy of NParks.

If you’d like to explore it for yourself, here’s how to get there:



Rifle Range Nature Park

Address: Rifle Range Road

Opening hours: 7am-7pm daily

Nearest MRT: Beauty World Station

One more nature park to visit for your hikes

The reopening of the revamped park is surely great news for avid hikers.

While the recent wet weather may not be ideal for outdoor activities, you can always bookmark the location for future visits.

Featured image adapted from NParks on Facebook.