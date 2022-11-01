Thundery Showers Expected In First 2 Weeks Of Nov, S’pore Temperature Could Fall Below 23°C

Singapore Could Continue To See Thundery Showers Through Early Nov 2022

Approaching the end-of-year festivities, some countries experience winter, which is apt for Christmas. Over in tropical Singapore, we can only experience wet weather, often with thundery showers.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) is forecasting just that for the first two weeks of Nov 2022, carrying on the gloomy aura of what they describe to be the “wettest October in four decades”.

Before you start making outdoor plans, you might want to read on.

Thundery showers in first two weeks of Nov 2022

In a media release today (1 Nov), the MSS shared their predictions that the current wet weather will continue.

Most days in the first two weeks of Nov 2022 will likely see thundery showers, as well as occasional gusty winds.

These conditions will occur between the pre-dawn hours and morning on some days, so expect to wake up feeling quite chilly.

Towards the end of the second week, we might get thundery showers in the afternoon, which could last till the evening sometimes.

Therefore, if there’s no one fetching you from work or you’re avoiding booking a ride, you should definitely have an umbrella on hand.

All in all, the MSS forecasts the rainfall in Nov to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

Temperatures could fall below 23°C

Despite the wet weather, the daily temperature will only range between 24 and 33°C.

However, on significantly wetter days, it could fall below 23°C. The daily maximum temperature is estimated to be under 32°C.

According to the MSS, the wet weather is due to prevailing inter-monsoon conditions since end-October 2022.

With a monthly total rainfall of 412mm, the previous month was the wettest October on record in over 40 years, since 1980.

The highest rainfall they recorded at 232% above average was in the Kent Ridge area.

Take a rain check before heading out

While the end of the year calls for more outings and catch-ups with friends, remember to plan your activities wisely.

If you’re doing anything outdoorsy, especially, always come up with a wet weather plan to avoid complete disappointment.

That aside, we look forward to a literally chill and cosy November — as long as work doesn’t get too overwhelming.

