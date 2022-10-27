Orchard Road Christmas Light-Up Begins 12 Nov With 3D Projections & Christmas Village Comeback

Christmas At Orchard Road Includes Annual Light-Up & Return Of Christmas Village With Amusement Rides

For years, Orchard Road has become synonymous with Christmas in Singapore, as locals and tourists alike look forward to the annual light-up.

While the recent pandemic saw more muted celebrations, things seem to be looking up this year, with an array of activities lined up.

Most significantly, the Christmas lights lining the busy streets will switch on from 12 Nov, so start planning your visits soon.

Orchard Road Christmas light-up starts 12 Nov

In a press release today (27 Oct), the Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) announced its plans for the precinct’s annual affair.

Dubbing this year’s instalment ‘Christmas on A Great Street’, they promise glistening light displays, immersive attractions, pop-ups and musical entertainment.

This will be the first full-scale event open to all since the pandemic.

Happening from 12 Nov 2022 till 2 Jan 2023, here’s what you can look forward to over the upcoming holidays.

Grand arches & multi-coloured lights

To begin the exploration, start at Tanglin Road, where a spectacular teal and white arch will greet visitors when they arrive.

The lights which feature mini Ferris wheels and stars will stretch for 3.1km alongside white LED lights adorning 104 trees.

Once the Christmas season ends, the same lights will turn pink, to welcome Chinese New Year and subsequently Valentine’s Day, both of which will occur early in the new year.

Upon arriving at the junction of Orchard Road and Scotts Road, pause and gape in awe at the mesmerising main arch, which features Christmas trees decorated with reindeer and baubles on either side.

As the proverbial cherry on top, there will be no better location along the stretch of Christmas lights to snap a photo for the gram.

3D projections of snowflakes & fireworks will light up Orchard Road

Once you shimmy down Orchard Road, in the direction of Somerset, look out for 3D projections outside the swanky malls at the junction of Grange Road, the first of such displays ever.

These 3D dual projections will run as a 10-minute show with the main display flashed on the walls of Ngee Ann City.

The second projection will face the Somerset area, lighting up all of Orchard Road in a captivating glow.

These projections are set to take visitors down memory lane, with snowflakes and fireworks signalling the end of the year.

Great Christmas Village returns with food stalls, carnival rides & music

After a two-year hiatus, the Great Christmas Village will return as an all-in-one festive hub. Those seeking more interactive events in the area can expect lots of fun, food, crafts, and music.

To amp up the fun, the village will feature Singapore’s first-ever all-white carousel that will surely have us wishing for a white Christmas.

Visitors can also look out for the Inflatable Bouncer, as well as exciting rides like the Samba Balloon, Red Swing, Teacups and Trackless Train.

Part of Christmas is gathering around friends and family for food, and that will be sorted out with this year’s Great Christmas Village.

Food stalwarts like VeganBurg, Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream and a grill vendor flown in specially from Bangkok will be serving up all the good eats.

Those who need a little help to get into the spirit can also douse themselves silly with beer at the beer garden.

Tapping into your artsy side is an invaluable skill this time of year, with the number of gifts that are exchanging hands.

Before prepping a list of gifts, festival-goers can register for art workshops such as alcohol ink painting, tapestry and clay modelling. You may even sort out a few Secret Santa gifts this way.

And lastly, like how Mariah Carey’s famous song comes alive at this time of the year, music is a huge component of the Christmas Village.

Folks can soak in the vibes of the live music performed by local artistes every Friday through Sunday, leading up to Christmas day itself.

To find out more about the event lineup, you may visit the ‘Christmas on A Great Street’ website here.

Finally celebrate Christmas holidays in-person

After too long of spending a quiet holiday at home, being able to celebrate with such flare and festivity will be a welcome change.

We’re sure everyone can’t wait to see Orchard Road transform into an almost magical street this holiday.

Are you looking forward to the return of the mesmerising light-up displays? Let us know in the comments.

All images courtesy of Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA).