Floral Christmas Decor To Light Up Orchard Road This Festive Season

As the year-end festivities approach, it’s a ‘tradition’ for Orchard Road to light up and get shoppers in the festive mood.

Come 13 Nov, Christmas decorations will return to Orchard once again, this time with a floral theme.

Orchard shoppers can look forward to festive arches and ornaments as they walk down the spacious boulevard.

Orchard Road to be lighted up with Christmas lights from 13 Nov

In a press release issued on Tuesday (19 Oct), the Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA) revealed that the theme for this year’s festive light-up will be “Christmas in Bloom”.

Happening from 13 Nov – 2 Jan, 68km of fairy lights and oversized floral decorations will be installed along Orchard Road. Some neon lights will also be incorporated to add a “mesmerising effect“.

The lights will be turned on at 6.30pm daily but will end at different timings depending on the days:

Sundays to Thursdays: 6.30pm – 12am

Fridays to Saturdays: 6.30pm – 2am

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve: 6.30pm – 6am

Shoppers can also look forward to enjoying Christmas carols performance along the stretch between ION Orchard and Ngee Ann City.

Performances will start from 1 Nov till 2 Jan between 5-10.30pm daily, with the exception of Christmas and New Year’s Eve where it will last till 12.30am.

Floral Christmas decor to beautify Orchard Road from 13 Nov

In addition to sparkling lights, the Scotts-Paterson road junction will also be decorated with red and rose gold poinsettias — a traditional Christmas flower symbolising purity and mirth.

Shoppers can also spot poinsettias near Tanglin Mall, which will continue to the Paterson Road junction.

From 1 Nov – 2 Jan, there will be a 10-minute 3D show on the facade of Mandarin Orchard Singapore every day from 8-10pm.

Additionally, viewers can enjoy augmented reality effects by downloading the mobile application PopAR and pointing it at the projection.

Virtual tour of Orchard Road’s Christmas decorations available

Those who would rather view the Christmas decorations from the comfort of their homes can opt for the virtual tour.

Viewers can catch a 360-degree tour along the 3.11km stretch from Tanglin Mall to Plaza Singapura from 19 Nov – 2 Jan 2022.

There will be 10 hotspots included in the experience this year, featuring a lineup of local buskers and bands performing Christmas carols and covers of the latest hits.

Interested individuals can head to ORBA’s website to view the impressive lights and decorations.

Christmas decoration theme signifies hope and resilience

According to ORBA, the theme this year symbolises a journey of hope and resilience.

This is especially so for those in the tourism and retail sectors which have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. ORBA hopes the Christmas decorations will attract more crowds to Orchard Road and patronise the shops there.

Furthermore, ORBA’s Chairman, Mr Mark Shaw believes Christmas and the New Year is an ideal time to appreciate what we have.

He hopes everyone can “remind themselves (ourselves) that despite the challenges we face, we have much to be thankful for and to look forward to.”

While Singapore is still tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, the high vaccination rates have shown that the country can return to some form of normalcy.

Enjoy the Christmas decorations at Orchard Road this year

2021 has definitely been a challenging one, especially for our frontliners. Perhaps the mesmerising lights will spread some joy and positivity this festive season.

Though our year-end celebrations will likely be different again this year, we hope the lights will evoke some sense of festive cheer in all of us.

