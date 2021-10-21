Beauty World Food Centre Has A Rooftop Bar With Tranquil Views Of Bukit Timah

Indulging in boozy beverages while taking in the ombre sunset skylines is definitely on our wishlist. Though we’re pretty much familiar with Singapore’s scenic views, a new destination will acquaint you with the sweeping sights above Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Wiped Out Bar is the latest addition to Singapore’s nightlife scene, with a twist. The bar is located within the Beauty World Food Centre, which means that you can also buy meals from the hawker centre below.

Image courtesy of Wiped Out Bar

Let’s take a peek inside this new destination with tranquil views.

Rooftop bar overlooks Bukit Timah

Located at Beauty World Food Centre, Wiped Out Bar features an industrial-style atmosphere with a majestic ambience.

Image courtesy of Wiped Out Bar

Following its chic vibe, you’ll find steel beer kegs and high stools, slightly reminiscent of the K-drama Itaewon Class.

Image courtesy of Wiped Out Bar

Singles need not fret when visiting all by their lonesome. You can revel in a fresh can of Tiger beer while watching the sunset over Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Image courtesy of Wiped Out Bar

If you’re running out of local date ideas or looking to impress, this should definitely be on the top of your list. We bet bae will appreciate the expansive blue skies while engaging in insightful conversation.

Image courtesy of Wiped Out Bar

Selection of beers

Need a pint after being wiped out from work or traversing the Rail Corridor? We’ve got you covered. The Wiped Out Bar offers a selection of draft beers, ciders, and craft beers.

Image courtesy of Wiped Out Bar

Starting from $5/bottled beer, you can celebrate the end of a challenging work week with an ice-cold bottle of alcohol.

Image courtesy of Wiped Out Bar

Those who prefer to drink in moderation can opt for their craft beers like Little Creatures Pale Ale and Blue Moon Wheat Ale, as well as ciders.

Image courtesy of Wiped Out Bar

Bar snacks are readily available. However, patrons who don’t want to drink with an empty stomach can get some food from the Beauty World Food Centre and dine at their outdoor premises.

Image courtesy of Wiped Out Bar

How to get there

Wiped Out Bar is a 2-minute walk from the Beauty World MRT station.

Address: 144 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, #04-61, Singapore 588177

Opening Hours: 4pm-10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Beauty World Station

Website: Wiped Out Bar Facebook page

Unwind over a pint amid a glorious ambience

Unwinding with fresh pints in an alfresco dining area has always been a sought-after experience. On top of this, Wiped Out Bar lets you get more treats from the hawker centre for more variety.

Wiped Out Bar is a must-visit after adventures in nearby parks or spending days cooped up at home. A small break and good vibes might just be what you need to keep going.

Just remember to adhere to existing Covid-19 measures and be fully vaccinated before dining in groups of 2.

Featured image from Wiped Out Bar.