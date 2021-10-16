8 Covid-19 Deaths On 15 Oct Include 1 Senior Without Underlying Medical Conditions

On Thursday (14 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported the passing of 2 individuals in their 20s and 30s due to Covid-19 complications.

There seemed to be no anomalies yesterday (15 Oct), when MOH recorded another 8 fatalities, all involving individuals aged 61 and above.

All but 1 had underlying medical conditions.

MOH reports 8 Covid-19 deaths involving seniors on 15 Oct

In an update on Friday (15 Oct), MOH reported 3,445 new cases and the demise of 8 more individuals from Covid-19 complications.

Aged between 61 and 89 years old, 5 were unvaccinated while 3 of them were vaccinated.

All but 1 had underlying medical conditions, which put them at higher risk of falling severely ill from Covid-19.

The sole case, however, was unvaccinated.

According to MOH’s graph, 68 individuals have passed away from Covid-19 over the past 7 days.

370 patients require oxygen supplementation & ICU care

Singapore continues to see a stable rise in the number of severely ill patients.

As of 15 Oct, 322 patients require oxygen treatment while 48 need ICU care.

Source

Both figures are the highest reported over the past month in their respective aspects.

1 new cluster added to MOH’s closely monitored list

MOH is also keeping a close eye on 3 active clusters, including 1 which recently added to the list.

Located in Buangkok, ECON Medicare Centre & Nursing Home currently has 55 cases linked.

All but 1 of the cases involved residents at the nursing home. The remaining case is a staff member.

The 2 other clusters under close monitoring involve 2 care homes in Toa Payoh and Admiralty:

Acacia Home – 3 new cases, 14 total

United Medicare Centre (Toa Payoh) – 5 new cases, 118 total

Hope vulnerable folks will take precautions to minimise risk

Though no one is safe from falling severely ill due to Covid-19, it does appear that seniors, especially those unvaccinated and with underlying medical conditions, are at a higher risk.

We hope those who are more vulnerable will take the necessary precautionary measures to minimise their exposure and risk.

MS News offers our condolences to the families of the deceased. May they rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.