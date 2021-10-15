23-Year-Old Patient With Underlying Medical Conditions Succumb To Covid-19 Complications On 14 Oct

Since the start of the pandemic, the majority of our Covid-19 casualties have involved seniors. However, this does not necessarily mean that younger folks aren’t at risk of severe illness or death.

Last night (14 Oct), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported the passing of 15 individuals due to Covid-19, including 2 who were just 23 and 34 years old.

Both were reportedly not fully vaccinated and had multiple underlying medical conditions.

23-year-old partially vaccinated patient succumbs to Covid-19

In an update on Thursday (14 Oct), MOH reported 2,932 new Covid-19 cases and the demise of 15 patients.

While most of the new fatalities involved 60 to 89-year-old individuals, there were also 2 relatively young patients who were just 23 and 34.

The 23-year-old was partially vaccinated while the 34-year-old was completely unvaccinated. Both reportedly had multiple underlying medical conditions.

The 23-year-old is the youngest person to have succumbed to Covid-19 complications in Singapore.

As for the 13 senior casualties, only 5 were vaccinated against Covid-19. All of them had underlying medical conditions.

Over the past week, 68 individuals have passed away from Covid-19 complications.

Cases requiring ICU care & oxygen treatment on the rise

Worryingly, the number of seriously ill patients continues to trend upwards.

As of Thursday (14 Oct), 46 patients require ICU care while 310 need oxygen treatment.

Source

This is the highest number of Covid-19 patients requiring ICU care over the past month.

MOH monitoring 3 new active clusters

MOH is also keeping a close eye on 5 active clusters, including 3 new additions.

2 of the new clusters involve nursing homes in Admiralty and Jurong:

Acacia Home – 3 new cases, 11 total

St. Andrew’s Nursing Home (Taman Jurong) – 1 new case, 11 total

Another cluster comprising 12 cases is at MY World Preschool @ Hougang Dewcourt.

Source

In the case of all 3 clusters, transmissions had mostly occurred among staff members and residents or students. 2 household contacts were also part of the Hougang preschool cluster.

The remaining clusters involve a welfare home in Marsiling and a workers’ dormitory in Jurong:

ASPRI-Westlite Papan Dormitory – 4 new cases, 242 total

MWS Christalite Methodist Home – 8 new cases, 104 total

Younger folks are not immune to serious Covid-19 risks

The 2 young fatalities reported on 14 Oct show that while seniors account for most of the Covid-19 casualties, younger folks are not completely immune to serious illness and even death.

Most importantly, this also highlights the importance of getting vaccinated to protect ourselves and those around us.

MS News offers our sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 9V1BH on Flickr.