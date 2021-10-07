MOH Reports Passing Of 3 Unvaccinated Seniors On 6 Oct From Covid-19 Complications

Singapore’s latest wave of Covid-19 cases continues to crash upon us as the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3 new Covid-19 fatalities yesterday (6 Oct).

All 3 were elderly patients including a 102-year-old lady.

The latest figures once again highlight the fact that seniors are at a higher risk of severe illness or even death should they contract Covid-19.

3 more unvaccinated seniors pass away from Covid-19

In an update on Wednesday (6 Oct) night, MOH reported 3,577 new cases and the passing of 3 seniors aged between 68 and 102.

Including this latest report, Singapore has been reporting Covid-19 deaths for 17 straight days since 20 Sep.

All 3 women were unvaccinated and had underlying medical conditions which could have made them more susceptible to severe illness or even death.

Over the past 10 days, 54 patients have succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

In total, Singapore has reported 133 Covid-19 fatalities.

292 Covid-19 patients receiving oxygen treatment & ICU care

Singapore has also seen a rebound in the number of cases that are receiving oxygen treatment and ICU care.

Though this figure dipped slightly on Monday (4 Oct), it has increased steadily over the subsequent days.

As of 6 Oct, 292 Covid-19 patients are severely ill and require either oxygen supplementation or ICU care — the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Source

MOH monitoring 8 active clusters closely

MOH is currently keeping a close eye on 8 clusters, 4 of which involve workers’ dormitories:

9 Defu South Street 1 Dormitory – 21 new cases, 263 total

ASPRI-Westlite Papan Dormitory – 29 new cases, 196 total

Jurong Penjuru Dormitory – 5 new cases 54 total

Tampines Dormitory – 7 new cases, 181 total

According to MOH, transmissions are within the dormitories’ vicinities, with no proof suggesting that they have spread beyond the living quarters.

3 of the remaining clusters saw modest growth of merely 1 new case each:

Learning Vision @ Changi Airport – 14 total cases

Man Fatt Lam Elderly Joy Daycare Centre – 24 total cases

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre – 317 total cases

The last cluster at MWS Christalite Methodist Home, a care home in Marsiling, recorded 23 new infections. The cluster now has 76 cases in total.

A difficult time for Singapore residents

MS News expresses our sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased.

Though it has been a while since Singapore was struck by the latest wave of cases, recent figures indicate that we’re far from being out of the woods.

The past few months have been difficult for most Singapore residents, having to adjust to changing Covid-19 protocols.

Let’s hope the recently tightened Covid-19 measures will pay off soon and that we can all go about our lives as per normal once again.

Featured image by MS News.