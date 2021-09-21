2 Seniors In Their 80s Have Passed Away Due To Covid-19 Complications

As our Covid-19 cases rise steadily over the past weeks, there has also been news of fatalities reported every few days.

On Monday (20 Sep), MOH reported the passing of 2 seniors in their 80s who succumbed to the infection.

One of them was fully vaccinated but had medical conditions, while the other was partially vaccinated and had a clean bill of health.

84-year-old man was fully vaccinated but had preexisting illnesses

In its update on Monday (20 Sep), MOH reported 917 new Covid-19 cases and the demise of 2 seniors.

The first was an 84-year-old Singaporean man, who was Case 74987.

A fully vaccinated individual, he was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital on 13 Sep after experiencing symptoms. He tested positive for Covid-19 later that day.

Though fully inoculated, the senior had multiple preexisting medical conditions, which made him more vulnerable to severe complications. These health conditions include:

Heart disease

High blood cholesterol

High blood pressure

He passed away on Sunday (19 Sep), roughly a week after testing positive.

85-year-old man was partially vaccinated with no known illnesses

The other fatality reported on Monday (20 Sep) was an 85-year-old Singaporean man. Identified as Case 77580, he was partially vaccinated and had no known medical conditions.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on 16 Sep and was brought to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on 18 Sep.

Sadly, the 85-year-old succumbed to the infection just a day later on 19 Sep.

Taking into account both fatalities, a total of 62 individuals have passed away from Covid-19 complications in Singapore so far.

146 Covid-19 patients in ICU or require oxygen supplementation

As our Covid-19 cases continue to rise, the number of patients requiring oxygen supplementation and ICU care has also increased.

As of Monday (20 Sep), 128 patients require oxygen supplementation and another 18 are in ICU.

New clusters at JMS Singapore & SUN-DAC Choa Chu Kang

MOH is currently monitoring 16 large clusters and has attempted to ringfence cases through various measures.

2 new clusters have reportedly emerged. One of them is a medical equipment company JMS Singapore in Ang Mo Kio.

The cluster currently has 21 cases, comprising 16 staff members and 5 household contacts of positive cases.

The other new cluster is at SUN-DAC (Choa Chu Kang), an activity centre for adults with disabilities that has closed since 17 Sep.

Of the 12 linked cases, 10 involve clients while the remaining 2 are staff members.

Here are some of the other clusters that MOH is monitoring:

Chinatown Complex: 2 new cases, 282 total

Toa Payoh Bus Interchange staff: 1 new case, 254 total

Tampines Bus Interchange staff: 5 new cases, 172 total

Avery Lodge Dormitory: 10 new cases, 131 total

30 Sunview Way construction site: 4 new cases, 203 total

Minimise social interactions to curb latest Covid-19 wave

As our Covid-19 cases continue on an upwards trajectory, fatalities are perhaps unavoidable.

Though the casualties reported on 20 Sep include individuals that have at least been partially vaccinated, the majority of our fatalities continue to comprise those who have not been inoculated.

Hence, if you know anyone who has not received their jabs, or is eligible for a booster shot, encourage them to get it done ASAP to protect themselves.

While we battle the latest wave of Covid-19 cases, let’s all do our part by minimising non-essential social interactions and practising good hygiene.

