Tan Tock Seng Hospital Urges Patients To See GP For Non-Emergency Conditions

For the last 2 days, the number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore has crossed the 1,000th mark. And before this, our daily figures have been in the hundreds since early September.

Naturally, this also means there is an exponential rise in the number of close contacts and suspected Covid-19 cases.

Seeing a sharp uptick in such emergencies, Tan Tock Seng Hospital shared the struggles of their staff, who have had a rough week tending to masses of patients in need of urgent care.

Source

Hence, they’re urging patients with non-emergency conditions to seek treatment at their nearest general practitioner (GP) or polyclinic instead.

Tough week for Tan Tock Seng Hospital staff tending to emergency cases

According to the post, Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) said the last week was challenging due to an influx of Covid-19 positive and suspected cases.

Source

The hospital has been receiving these cases via walk-in or ambulances at the Emergency Department.

Apart from tending to critical cases, staff also have to coordinate treatment for other patients by directing them to the right place:

Unwell patients are admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID)

Suspected Covid-19 cases with symptoms are sent to designated wards at the hospital

Stable patients can be sent home under the home recovery programme or to community care facilities.

Given the hospital’s current hectic pace, TTSH asks patients with non-emergency conditions to seek medical attention at their nearest GP or polyclinic.

Hospital seeks understanding & patience

With community cases increasing drastically, the hospital is working hard to open more waiting and screening spaces.

They’re also looking to activate more wards and staff to administer better care to patients.

As a result, there may be inconveniences such as a longer wait time, a rescheduled clinic appointment or visit restrictions. TTSH said,

We ask ahead for your understanding and patience to ride this wave out together.

Other hospitals equally strained

TTSH staff aren’t the only ones feeling the strain, as other hospitals have put up similar notices on their Facebook pages.

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and National University Hospital (NUH) said patients can expect a longer waiting time due to extra precautionary measures at their Emergency Departments.

They will prioritise patients according to the severity of their conditions. Hence, patients with non-critical illnesses are also advised to visit the GP or polyclinic.

Meanwhile, Singapore General Hospital (SGH) notes that they’re seeing more pregnant women test positive for Covid-19. More than 10 cases have been admitted since August.

They said the number of such cases is expected to rise.

Younger, fully vaccinated patients can recover at home

As Singapore works to contain the new wave of Covid-19 infections, authorities currently allow younger patients to recover at home.

For those who are well, we mustn’t be complacent as we go about our daily lives. Continue to take the necessary precautions when you’re outdoors and sanitise your hands regularly.

Remember that even if we are fully vaccinated, we aren’t invulnerable against Covid-19.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.