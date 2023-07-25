Abandoned JB Malls To Be Turned Into Retail & Hotel Spaces, More Options For S’pore Visitors

Abandoned JB Malls To Be Revived As Part Of Johor Bersih Initiative

It’s not difficult to spot abandoned buildings when visiting Johor Bahru (JB) — especially when some of them are the size of mega shopping centres.

In a bid to rejuvenate the city, the Johor government has plans to revive some of these abandoned malls by turning them into new retail and hotel spaces.

One of these malls is Pacific Mall, a shopping centre that’s been abandoned for more than 20 years.

It will reportedly be refurbished into a mixed-use development.

Abandoned JB malls in “prime area” command high real estate value

As part of the Johor Bersih initiative, the JB state government is deliberating a “win-win” solution to deal with some of the city’s abandoned buildings.

Johor’s housing and local government committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor identified four shopping malls which have been abandoned for decades.

According to China Press, they are:

Danga City Mall

JB Waterfront City

Pacific Mall

Skudai Parade

However, the issue of abandoned buildings isn’t quite a straightforward matter. He explained,

Solving this issue is not as simple as many people think as demolishing it involves legal issues and huge financial complications.

Nonetheless, the government is committed to finding a mutually beneficial solution since the abandoned malls are located within the “prime area” and can command “high” real estate value, The Star reported.

Pacific Mall to transform into “mixed-used development”

China Press noted there have already been plans outlined for Pacific Mall, one of the malls identified by Mr Jafni.

The abandoned Pacific Mall will be transformed into SKS Tower, a mixed-use development comprising a “retail podium” and office spaces.

There have also been reports that Pacific Plaza will be transformed into a five-star hotel run by Sheraton Hotels and Resorts.

Located just 1km away from the Johor customs, the mall was abandoned in 1997 during the Asian Financial Crisis when it was 90% complete.

Today, more than two decades after it has been abandoned, the building still stands at Bukit Chagar in JB.

When these projects are finally completed, Singaporeans can look forward to having more places to visit whenever they cross the Causeway.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.