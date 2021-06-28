Alias Kadir Passes Away On 28 Jun At NUH

Alias Kadir, a local comedian, has passed away at the age of 58 at National University Hospital on 28 Jun.

Known for his gregarious smile and jokes, the news was confirmed by his son Juma’at Azhar, according to Berita Harian.

Alias was admitted to NUH last month, although his cause of death is currently unknown.

His right leg had to be amputated due to severe gangrene in May.

Comedian Alias Kadir passes away

In a Berita Harian report on 18 Jun, Alias’ son noted that his father was battling several complications including gangrene, bleeding, bacterial infections and swollen lungs.

He also had to get his right leg amputated due to gangrene.

Previously in 2017, he also lost his left leg to diabetes.

Source

He appeared in a Health Promotion Board video in 2018 talking about his story and the support his family gave throughout.

Tributes pour in for Alias Kadir

Members of the community posted tributes to Alias following news of his passing.

One of them is ex-MP Amrin Amin, who talked about how Alias brightened lives and always kept a warm smile about him.

Source

Minister of State in the Ministry for Home Affairs and the Ministry for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim also expressed his sadness at Alias’ passing.

Source

Wisma Geylang Serai, having worked with him on several shows, also talked about his signature wit as well as his tenacity and spirit.

Source

Alias Kadir was last seen on TV in the 4th season of Bubur Masjid Air Katira as Rahmat.

Brightened lives while battling illness

Many will have grown up watching Alias Kadir on various TV shows, and he definitely entertained generations of viewers.

His tenacity, compassion, and ability to brighten others’ days won’t be soon forgotten.

MS News offers our condolences to Alias’ family and may he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.