Man in S’pore hits back at tourist complaints about country ‘not feeling like Southeast Asia’

A man in Singapore named Callum recently posted a video hitting back at several tourist complaints about Singapore on TikTok.

He noted that many tourists — whom he refers to as “white people” — seem to describe Singapore as “not feeling like Southeast Asia”.

He then argued that this was because they stayed only in Singapore’s city centre.

Further, unlike in other Southeast Asian countries, he said these tourists likely have not ventured out of the city area to explore Singapore’s heartlands as well as its nature attractions.

Callum, who goes by @callumafroninja on TikTok, posted his first video on the topic on Tuesday (4 June).

The 28-year-old Australian, who works in the IT industry here in Singapore, noted that some tourists have gone on TikTok to complain about how Singapore doesn’t feel like the rest of Southeast Asia.

“First of all, what does ‘feel like Southeast Asia’ really mean?” he asked.

“All you’re really comparing… is the fact that you’ve been in the city of Singapore, you haven’t left and gone to any of the heartlands, and when you go to Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, you’re getting served from hand to foot.”

He continued: “You sip cocktails at the beach and you think that’s what Southeast Asia is.”

Replies sarcastically to user complaining about ‘concrete’ in Singapore

However, one user disagreed with Callum, claiming that maybe Singapore doesn’t have a “comparable culture and nature” relative to other Southeast Asian countries.

“I know your country is small,” the user elaborated, “but you filled it with concrete”.

Callum proceeded to make a follow-up video of all the “concrete” in Singapore while walking along a nature trail.

He also included footage showing monkeys and even a crocodile at Sungei Buloh Wetlands.

“You’re right… such a concrete jungle,” Callum sarcastically noted.

He also showed a picture of a map containing Singapore’s nature parks.

Mr Callum concluded: “If you didn’t like Singapore because it didn’t have nature and it’s a concrete jungle, you didn’t go far enough out of the city.”

Comments laud man’s response to tourists

Many of the TikTok users left comments agreeing with Callum.

Some also noted they’ve had similar thoughts.

One user said these tourists likely want Singapore to be a developing country — where it’s cheap and they’re treated “like gods”.

Callum agreed and replied that they should do their research and have some respect for where they’re going.

Aussie loves Choa Chu Kang and nature reserves in Singapore

Callum told MS News that he has been living in Singapore since the Covid-19 pandemic and “absolutely loves it here”.

As he alluded to in his reply video about Singapore being “filled with concrete”, he is “obsessed” with the nature reserves here, especially ones with crocodiles since after all, he’s Aussie.

“I’m also a decent foodie so always on the lookout for a great meal,” he added.

Callum admits to being a little biased about his favourite area in Singapore — Choa Chu Kang as his partner stays there.

In particular, he recommends the nasi lemak and cai fan at Keat Hong Market & Food Centre.

Callum also urges tourists to visit one of the nature hikes available in Singapore, while checking out hawker and kopitiam gems along the way.

