FairPrice Finest Opens At Ang Mo Kio Blk 712 With Deli, Food Stalls & Bar

2-Storey FairPrice Finest Opens At Ang Mo Kio Block 712

On Thursday (15 Sep), FairPrice announced that FairPrice Finest has now opened at Ang Mo Kio Block 712.

Located in the heart of Ang Mo Kio, between Ang Mo Kio Hub and Jubilee Square, the two-level supermarket is said to be a ‘one-stop shopping destination’ for all pantry staples.

Besides groceries, the FairPrice Finest outlet boasts a wide selection of local delicacies, ready-to-eat roasts, curated craft beers, and even meat-free options.

Wide assortment of products at Ang Mo Kio FairPrice Finest

According to a netizen, the Block 712 Ang Mo Kio FairPrice closed for renovations about two to three months ago.

The outlet used to be an ordinary FairPrice supermarket. Now, the store has reopened with a brand new boujie look.

According to FairPrice, the Ang Mo Kio outlet is a two-storey FairPrice Finest which features a wider product assortment, including deli meat options like sausages and slabs of premium beef.

There’s also a barbeque section with ready-to-eat roasts that will be sure to satisfy your meat cravings.

According to SG Magazine, there will also be meat-free alternatives to local staples available exclusively at this supermarket.

This includes Green Rebel Foods’ Chick’N Satay and Beefless Rendang as well as Mingle’s range of natural, keto-friendly, vegan products.

Besides food, the supermarket also has a Unity pharmacy under the same roof to fulfill customers’ pharmaceutical needs.

2 food stalls & a bar for quick makan breaks while shopping

The Ang Mo Kio FairPrice Finest is also taking grocery shopping to a whole new level, incorporating ways for customers to chill, feast, and shop all in one space.

Customers will be able to enjoy meals in-store from stalls such as Heavenly Wang and Spaggie & Mee.

FairPrice stated that these two stalls will be having opening promotions from now till 15 Oct.

If you need stronger drinks, you can drop by their in-store bar which serves up specially curated craft beers.

Located at the second floor of the supermarket, The Grocer Bar offers views overlooking the Ang Mo Kio heartlands.

It’s a comfy space where customers can unwind with some drinks whilst nibbling on some finger food. Customers can also tuck into their FairPrice ready-to-eat purchases there.

Plus, to celebrate their opening, customers can get two glasses of beer at just S$14.

Here’s how you can find your way to the FairPrice outlet for a drink or shopping trip:



FairPrice Finest Ang Mo Kio Blk 712

Address: 712 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6, #01-4056, Singapore 560712

Opening hours: 8am – 11pm daily

Nearest MRT: Ang Mo Kio Station

To find out more about the FairPrice Finest outlet and their opening promotions, check out the website here.

Shop for groceries or makan there soon

While grocery trips with the family may be dreadful for some of us, exciting outlets like this will make the experience a lot more enjoyable.

Head over to the new supermarket in Ang Mo Kio soon, especially if you need to replenish supplies at home.

Even if you don’t need any groceries, dropping by for some kopi or beer on a weekend could be a good idea to unwind.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NTUC FairPrice on Facebook and Hardware Zone.