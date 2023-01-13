Anytime Fitness Has 15% Off Membership Packages & Free Merch, Slay Your 2023 Gym Goals

Anytime Fitness Has Discounts On Membership Packages Till 31 Jan

The dawn of a new year is a popular time for people to start leading a fit and healthy lifestyle, even if they were mostly couch potatoes before.

If that’s you and you’re wondering how and where to begin, Anytime Fitness is offering a discount on their 12-month and 18-month membership packages to help make hitting your gym goals even more affordable.

What’s more, the first 100 sign-ups nationwide will get a welcome pack consisting of cool merchandise that are essential for each visit.

A lot of us are probably guilty of giving up on our new year’s resolutions a few months in, so this is your chance to become someone who actually follows through on their aspirations.

Anytime Fitness lets you work out 24/7

Despite our best motivations to crush our workout goals, fitting in a quick sesh amidst our busy schedules can be tough. After all, we only get so many hours in a day.

Like their name suggests, Anytime Fitness solves this issue by staying open 24/7 so that members can drop by at any time – whether it’s 3pm or 3am – to train.

And with 88 clubs in Singapore (making them the country’s largest gym provider), it won’t be hard finding a branch near your home.

In the past two months alone, they’ve launched new gyms in Tai Seng, Novena, and Bugis. Even if there currently aren’t any outlets in your neighbourhood, keep a lookout for announcements as Anytime Fitness is set to open more this year.

Members will be happy to know that their membership also allows entry to any of their 5,000 clubs worldwide, so you don’t have to break your treadmill streak or the bank paying for gym usage abroad whether you’re in Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, or even European countries.

Now you really have no excuse to slack.

Free group classes to really push yourself

While working out alone offers some peace and quiet, doing so with others can do wonders in pushing you to perform better and reach the next level. Plus, it could be a lot more fun.

When you sign up as an Anytime Fitness member, you don’t just get access to their facilities – you can also join free group classes for yoga, HIIT, kickboxing, and more at some clubs, where an instructor will ensure that you’re exercising in the most effective way.

Alternatively, those who prefer something more private and personalised can sign up for sessions with personal trainers, who will come up with routines to better suit your aims and abilities regardless of your age.

You don’t always have to be physically present at a gym to take advantage of Anytime Fitness’ services.

The company’s member-exclusive platform, AF Connect, provides an extensive collection of useful online resources, including coaching and workout videos, as well as nutritional facts to help you eat right.

With all these, you’ll be well on your way to ending 2023 a fitter, stronger, a healthier you.

Get 15% off Anytime Fitness membership & free merch

Of course, you can register for an Anytime Fitness membership on any day of the year. But this month is the best time, for two very good reasons.

The first 100 sign-ups nationwide, regardless of whether they’re a new or returning member, will get a special welcome pack that includes a shaker bottle, shoe bag, tote bag, and microfibre towel – just what you need every time you pop by the gym.

Each merch sports the Anytime Fitness logo so you can subtly but proudly let everyone know where you work on your gains.

Moreover, from now till 31 Jan 2023, Anytime Fitness is offering a 15% discount on their 12-month and 18-month membership packages. The joining fee will be waived during this period too.

With the GST hike and rising prices, shaving off even the slightest bit of our expenses in any area would be helpful.

For more information and to find an Anytime Fitness gym near you, visit their website here.

You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay on top of all updates, promotions, and the latest club openings.

Crush your fitness goals in the new year

Getting pumped up and declaring “new year, new me” when the clock strikes midnight and January rolls around is easy. However, we need hard work, determination, and discipline to follow through on our ambitious resolutions.

Signing up for a gym membership is a great way to motivate ourselves to keep working on our fitness goals so we won’t lose focus along the way.

So no matter what kind of 2022 you had, this is your chance to make 2023 your year — the year that you get serious about your health.

It may not always be easy, but future you will definitely thank you for it.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Anytime Fitness.

Featured image courtesy of Anytime Fitness.