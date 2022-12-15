S’pore Couple Allegedly Spends S$9K On Appliances To Avoid GST Hike & Saves S$100

Couple In Singapore Allegedly Spends S$9,000 On Appliances Like TV & Vacuum Cleaner

Earlier this week, reports emerged of some diners in Singapore pre-paying for their 2023 CNY meals in full to avoid the imminent GST hike.

Turns out, other consumers were doing the same with other big-ticket items, like household appliances.

Recently, a couple in Singapore allegedly spent more than S$9,000 on electrical appliances in anticipation of the GST hike set for 1 Jan 2023.

In doing so, they reportedly saved themselves a cool S$100.

Couple in Singapore buy furniture before 2023 GST hike

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, 36-year-old Wang Xiu Min (name transliterated from Chinese) said that she and her husband bought an apartment on an earlier date.

However, the apartment’s completion was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to avoid the GST hike that will take place on 1 Jan 2023, the couple reportedly purchased several appliances last month:

Washer-dryer

Television

Vacuum cleaner

The appliances apparently amounted to nearly S$10,000, which the couple paid for in full last week.

Explaining their decision, Ms Wang told Shin Min Daily News that there are often sales at the end of the year.

Moreover, since they’re paying before the GST hike, they’ve saved themselves roughly S$100.

Ms Wang also said that the store allowed them to keep the furniture they purchased in storage till next June before arranging for delivery.

Other furniture stores also follow ‘pay first, deliver later’ practice

Perhaps to little surprise, Ms Wang and her husband aren’t the only customers buying ahead.

A spokesperson for Scanteak told Shin Min Daily News that half of their customers are opting for this ‘pay first, deliver later’ service. Most of them comprise those who spent above S$1,000.

Elaborating on the service, the representative explained that they allow customers to delay their deliveries for up to six months. However, the company will implement additional charges from the seventh month onwards.

In addition to the products’ prices, the delivery fees will similarly be locked in based on this year’s rates, as long as the transaction is completed this year.

Other furniture stores like COURTS and Gain City are reportedly also implementing such practices.

