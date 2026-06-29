Man in M’sia assaults car driver for allegedly failing to use turn signals, wife tries to stop him

Man assaults car driver on Malaysia road

A man recently assaulted another car driver near an intersection in Malaysia after the latter allegedly failed to use his turn signals.

After the incident went viral, the police summoned both parties, and they reconciled amicably.

According to Berita Harian, the incident occurred on the Lebuh Alor Gajah-Melaka Tengah-Jasin (AMJ) Highway near Kandang, Malacca, at around 6.20 pm on 24 June.

Woman holding baby stops angry man

A dashcam video of the incident shows a man in white storming out of a red car before striking the passenger side window of a blue Myvi.

He then opens the door and reaches in to throw punches at the Myvi driver.

A woman, believed to be the wife of the man in white, gets out of the red vehicle and tries to calm the situation down.

She is seen carrying a baby throughout the chaos.

The Myvi drives forward slightly, but after fixing his shoe, the man in white walks to the driver’s side, shouting and pointing at the driver.

Eventually, he stops, moving back to the passenger’s side of the Myvi and picking up items that had fallen off from the altercation before handing them back inside the blue car.

Man says driver cut him off without using turn signals

After the footage gained traction on social media, a user who claimed to be the man in white asked the original poster on Instagram to take down the video.

He explained that he got angry because the Myvi driver abruptly cut in front of his car without activating his turn signals or honking his horn.

Seeking understanding from netizens for his reaction, he added that he had a baby in his car.

“He has endangered me, my wife and children,” he said, adding, “Who wouldn’t be angry?”

He also admitted to hitting the Myvi driver, but only “a little”.

Parties reconciled amicably

Based on initial investigation, the incident is believed to have been caused by a misunderstanding and dissatisfaction while using the road, Acting Central Melaka District Police Chief, Superintendent Halim Abas said.

The police then summoned both parties to provide their statements.

However, both sides chose not to prolong the issue.

“The complainant and suspect reached an understanding and reconciled amicably,” the acting police chief said, Berita Harian reported.

“Both parties also expressed regret over the incident and promised to be more careful and control their emotions when on the road in the future,” he added.

Also read: Man punches, kicks & threatens to kill elderly driver who drove into his car in M’sia

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Featured image adapted from @khalqz on Threads.