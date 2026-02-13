Man punches, kicks & threatens to kill elderly driver who drove into his car in M’sia

Man assaults and threatens elderly driver who collides into his car

A minor road collision between two vehicles in Selangor, Malaysia, resulted in a 52-year-old man assaulting a 70-year-old driver.

The incident happened on Sunday (8 Feb) at 3.45 pm.

The suspect, Saiful Adli Yusof, claimed that he did so after the elderly victim, Liew Khoon Foo, attempted to flee the scene.

A viral clip of the incident, which circulated on social media, reportedly showed the suspect punching and kicking the elderly man as passersby tried to calm him down.

Saiful also allegedly threatened to kill Mr Liew, 8TV News reported.

Elderly victim suffers facial injuries due to assault

The elderly victim suffered facial injuries, including bruises around the eyes, swelling of the chin, and bleeding from the tongue.

At 4.49pm on the same day, he lodged a police report claiming that Saiful assaulted and intimidated him.

The 52-year-old suspect was arrested at 11.30pm that night. He was remanded for two days to assist with investigations.

The case was investigated under Sections 323 and 506 of the Penal Code for assault and criminal intimidation.

Section 323 carries a punishment of up to one year imprisonment, a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$640), or both, while Section 506 provides a maximum prison sentence of two years, a fine, or both.

Suspect pleads guilty to two charges

On 10 Feb, Saiful pleaded guilty to both charges at the Kajang Magistrate’s Court, Malay Mail reported.

During the trial, Deputy Public Prosecutor Aida Afiqah Shaari requested the court to issue a judgment that would deter others from committing the same act.

Meanwhile, the defendant’s lawyer pleaded for leniency, saying Saiful is regretful of his actions and “promised not to repeat them”.

The lawyer revealed that the defendant earns about RM2,000 a month, and single-handedly supports his wife, four children — aged between 16 years and six days old — and his chronically ill mother-in-law.

Ultimately, Magistrate Fatin Dayana Jalil fined the defendant RM5,500. If he is unable to pay the fine, he will be sentenced to eight months in prison.

