Man in M’sia repeatedly strikes vehicle with wooden stick following traffic dispute

Driver attacks another vehicle with wooden stick after being blocked from overtaking

A road rage incident in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, has gone viral after a driver was filmed repeatedly striking another vehicle with a wooden stick, following a traffic dispute.

Man repeatedly strikes vehicle with wooden stick

Online footage shows a man wearing a white T-shirt repeatedly striking the driver’s side door of a white vehicle with a wooden stick.

At one point, he even made an attempt to open the vehicle’s door, but it turned out to be locked.

Throughout the altercation, the car’s driver could be seen arguing with the aggressive man while shrinking in fear as the stick hit the door.

Meanwhile, constant honking from surrounding vehicles echoed in the background, as the situation had caused traffic to stand still.

Shortly after, the driver of the white car exited his vehicle and confronted the aggressor, who raised the stick as if to strike before retreating back to his red Perodua Bezza.

Dispute reportedly escalated over refusal to give way

According to reports by Guang Ming Daily, the altercation occurred on 13 Jan on a stretch of road near the B.Point Restaurant, heading towards the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI/JB Checkpoint).

The confrontation reportedly began when the Bezza driver attempted to overtake and squeeze into the left lane.

When the driver of the white car did not immediately give way, a minor collision occurred, escalating tensions.

Instead of following standard procedures, such as exchanging insurance details, the situation quickly turned violent.

Witnesses to the incident voiced their anger, calling out the driver’s “gangster-style” behaviour.

Many residents have urged the authorities to act quickly, using the vehicle’s licence plate number to launch a manhunt and ensure the driver faces strict penalties for this dangerous and aggressive behaviour.

Featured image adapted from Guang Ming Daily.