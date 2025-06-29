Motorcyclist in M’sia punches & kicks car driver following minor collision despite driver’s profuse apology

Motorcyclist punches & kicks car driver following minor collision, netizens call for justice

A motorcyclist in Malaysia was recently caught on video violently punching and kicking a car driver, reportedly after a minor collision.

On 28 June, a dashcam footage of the incident was shared on the Telegram channel MYmalaysiabignews.

However, the exact time and location of the incident are yet to be specified.

Car driver apologises profusely for accident

In the 29-second video, the car driver was seen bowing and apologising profusely to the motorcyclist.

However, the rider shouted in anger as he advanced towards the driver, even slamming the car door.

The driver continued to apologise, but the rider punched his face and then kicked him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

Unsatisfied with hurting the other party, the motorcyclist continued to yell and even spat at the man, who kept his head low.

The rider also threw the visor of his helmet behind him as he returned to his motorcycle.

Netizens urge authorities to arrest motorcyclist

Netizens condemned the motorcyclist’s violent behaviour.

They urged the Royal Malaysian Police to take immediate action and arrest the rider, tagging them on posts regarding the incident.

Many pointed out that although the accident was the car driver’s fault, it was wrong for the motorcyclist to attack him, especially when the other party was already apologetic.

One user even added that the rider’s actions could have killed the car driver.

Featured image adapted from MYmalaysiabignews on Telegram.