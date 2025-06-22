Teen in M’sia beats elderly man to death after being scolded for driving motorcycle dangerously

Teen beats elderly man to death after being reprimanded for reckless driving

A teen motorcyclist mercilessly beat an elderly man to death in Ipoh, Malaysia, last Thursday (19 June).

It is believed that the 18-year-old suspect held a grudge against the victim, 60-year-old Shamsuddin Mohamad, who had previously scolded him for driving recklessly.

Teen struck man with metal rod

The victim’s younger sister, Hasnah Ghazali, said her brother was chatting with a friend in a shed opposite a grocery store before the incident occurred.

At around 5.30pm, after his friend had left, the 18-year-old suspect approached Mr Shamsuddin.

He then took Mr Shamsuddin to the back of a grocery store and hit him with a metal rod, which was believed to have been purchased online.

“The blow to the face caused my brother to collapse and become unconscious,” Ms Hasnah told Kosmo.

Mr Shamsuddin died of serious injuries at the scene.

Suspect held grudge for being scolded

Ms Hasnah revealed that the suspect may have held a grudge against her brother.

The teenager involved is believed to have a grudge against my brother because he had previously reprimanded him for riding his motorcycle dangerously in the village area.

Meanwhile, Tanah Merah District Police Chief Superintendent Mohd. Haki Hasbullah confirmed the incident, adding that they are conducting further investigations.

