Uncle tells couple from China not to cut queue at convenience store in M’sia, gets beaten up & put in headlock

Uncle in Malaysia gets beaten up by man and woman from China after scolding them for cutting queue

A Malaysian uncle who stood up against queue-cutting tourists ended up getting violently attacked by a pair of alleged Chinese tourists.

A scuffle broke out at a FamilyMart convenience store in Malaysia after the uncle reprimanded a couple — reportedly from China — for jumping the queue.

Things quickly escalated when the young man from the couple shoved the uncle outside, put him in a headlock, and slammed him to the ground, as stunned onlookers tried to intervene.

The argument was captured on video, and two clips were uploaded to TikTok on 9 June, where it quickly racked up over 500,000 views in just two days.

Couple from China allegedly cuts queue at convenience store

In the initial clip, the couple, believed to be Chinese nationals, can be seen arguing with the cashier, apparently demanding to be served first. However, the cashier was already attending to another customer: the Malaysian uncle, who was standing beside a woman wearing a red hijab.

As the couple grew louder, the uncle stepped in, accusing them of cutting the queue and not showing basic manners.

Tensions rose when the couple allegedly took a photo of the uncle, further angering him.

The uncle asked them who permitted them to take his photo. In response, the young man said they could take this outside if he wanted a fight.

Things escalated even further when the uncle said that people from China were disgraceful. This incensed the young man, who began shouting at the uncle for insulting Chinese people.

Fight breaks out, uncle thrown to the ground

The two men eventually stepped outside the store. It’s unclear whether the uncle was pulled or pushed, but he could be heard shouting, “Come out and fight!”

The second clip shows the young man placing the uncle in a headlock as bystanders look on. The woman with him, presumably his partner, could also be seen joining in and striking the uncle.

The situation worsened when the young man slammed the uncle to the ground.

Security guard closes door instead of helping

In the clip, a man in a security guard uniform appears to watch the brawl unfold. Instead of breaking it up immediately, he momentarily closes the convenience store door before returning to observe the chaos.

The young man is then seen grabbing the uncle by the neck and dragging him off the floor. The video ends with several people finally stepping in to separate the two.

The clip was reshared on Reddit and Facebook, with comments nearly universally condemning the couple from China for cutting the queue and beating up an old man.

Many also reprimanded the security for doing nothing to stop the fight.

Also read: ‘Do we not need to queue?’: Redditor observes more commuters rushing to board the MRT

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @kekacipan_ on TikTok and TikTok.