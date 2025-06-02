‘Do we not need to queue?’: Redditor observes more commuters rushing to board the MRT

Redditor says commuters now ‘chiong’ instead of queueing for MRT

Queuing for the MRT has long been a common practice among Singaporeans, with many standing aside to let passengers alight before boarding in an orderly manner.

But according to one Redditor, this unspoken rule doesn’t seem to be followed as much anymore.

In a post titled “Genuine curiosity — do we not need to queue for MRT?” on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit, the original poster (OP) shared their observations about changing commuter behaviour.

“For years I have been taught and practised to allow others to alight before boarding, and to queue up when boarding the train,” they wrote.

However, they’ve noticed that more people are now rushing — or “chionging” — onto the train without queueing.

“Or they would queue but rush in first the moment the train arrives,” they added.

While they acknowledged that older commuters may be more likely to do so in hopes of getting a seat, the OP pointed out that many younger, seemingly able-bodied individuals have also started doing the same.

Wondering if this was an isolated experience or part of a larger trend, the OP invited fellow Redditors to share their thoughts.

Netizens blame it on ‘shortcut mentality’

The post sparked lively discussion, with many agreeing with the OP’s observation.

Several commenters pointed to what they called a “shortcut mentality”, where some commuters rush to get ahead, regardless of etiquette.

They added that this behaviour isn’t limited to foreigners — many Singaporeans do it, too, often rushing to board or exit the train.

On the other hand, some argued that the problem isn’t just with those rushing in — it also lies with people who take too long to alight.

“They should stand at the door before the train stops so they can exit quickly,” one comment read. “Otherwise, how would I know you want to exit? I see the door empty, so I enter.”

Another added simply: “Just walk straight and make them give way.”

Netizens urge commuters to keep queuing for the MRT

Not all commuters are in a rush, though.

A number of users said they still make it a point to wait for passengers to alight before boarding, even when others cut the queue.

“Let’t keep on queuing . . . we can’t let it become worse by joining in,” one commenter urged.

Another echoed the sentiment, saying that seeing people rush into the MRT gives them “secondhand paiseh”.

