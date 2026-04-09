Audio House celebrates 37th anniversary, offers free S$370 eCashback for members with phone numbers containing ‘3’ & ‘7’

Audio House to be hosting store sales to celebrate its 37th anniversary

Audio House is celebrating its 37th anniversary with a sale to help shoppers stretch their dollars.

From 10 to 22 April, the electronics store is rewarding members whose phone numbers contain the digits “3” and “7” with S$370 in eCashback.

The offer is available to both new and existing members, with no minimum spend required.

Visit its showroom above Ubi MRT Station to claim the offer

If your phone number meets the criteria, visit the Audio House showroom located above the Ubi MRT station with your phone number to claim this exclusive gift.

Do note that members can redeem the offer once per phone number.

For those without membership with Audio House, signing up is free and valid for a lifetime.

Benefit from 10% discount on every S$370 spent

Beyond the free eCashback, Audio House is hosting a storewide sale featuring discounts across over 4,000 products from electronics to essential home appliances.

For every S$370 spent, you can enjoy a 10% discount and save S$37.

The offer also includes 37% eCashback on every S$370 spent, which can be used for future purchases or saved for later discounts.

Audio House mentioned that the eCashback is valid for 10 years, so there’s plenty of time to enjoy the savings.

Earn 1 mile for S$1 when making payments via Kris+ app

As for Kris+ users, paying via the app would give you the chance to earn one mile for every S$1 spent.

This offers a way to combine shopping with booking flight tickets for your next dream holiday.

Get extra S$400 in eCashback for NEA Climate Voucher user

Audio House is also offering additional perks for THE National Environmental Agency (NEA) Climate Voucher users.

Upon spending S$400 worth of Climate Vouchers, customers can get an extra S$400 in eCashback.

However, this offer cannot be combined with other eCashback promotions.

Several discounts on home essentials

Customers on the lookout for home appliances, selected brands and models of air-conditioners, TVs, fridges, washers, and dryers are available for up to S$500 off, while steam clothing care appliances offer similar savings of up to S$500.

Additionally, there is a S$370 discount on single mattresses and sofas when you spend a minimum of S$1,800.

Furthermore, you can save up to S$200 on selected dishwashers and walk away with up to S$500 in grocery vouchers depending on your purchase.

Offers also available for online purchases

The 37th anniversary sale isn’t limited to in-store purchases.

Customers can also enjoy the same discounts and eCashback offers when shopping online at audiohouse.com.sg.

Here’s the location of Audio House:

Audio House 37th Anniversary Sale

Address: 23 Ubi Rd 4, #01-01 Audio House Building, Singapore 408620

Date: 10 – 22 April 2026

Opening hours: 12.30pm – 9pm

Also read: POPULAR Warehouse Sale has up to 90% off books, stationery, gadgets & more for 4 days only



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Featured image adapted from Audio House.