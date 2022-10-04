Baby Shark Indoor Theme Park Opening At Marina Square With Interactive Games & Soft Playground

Baby Shark Indoor Theme Park Opens At Marina Square From 7 Oct

Any young parent in recent times would be familiar with Baby Shark, the catchy tune turned cultural phenomenon that swept the world in 2016.

With the now famous YouTube video crossing the 10-billion mark, the franchise is set to launch a limited-period indoor theme park at Marina Square.

Dubbed the Pinkfong World Adventure, the theme park will feature ten interactive game stations and a soft playground.

Parents can start purchasing tickets now with prices starting at S$28.

Baby Shark Theme Park has games, playground & meet-and-greet sessions

From 7 Oct 2022, the space at Let’s Play in Marina Square will transform into the Pinkfong World Adventure theme park.

As the first immersive event of its kind in Singapore, the theme park will include motion interactive games, a soft playground, and song and dance sessions.

Kids can experience the Pinkfong universe with the roster of their favourite characters like Pinkfong and Baby Shark among others.

Additionally, there will be meet-and-greet sessions so you can snap pictures of your kids with their favourite characters.

Tickets for Baby Shark theme park start from S$28

Tickets to enter the Baby Shark-themed theme park are already on sale over on SISTIC’s website.

Weekday entries from Mondays to Thursdays will cost you S$28 a ticket, while any other day will cost S$32.

Do note that all adults and children will require an admission ticket. Thankfully, a 10% discount for a bundle of four tickets makes the day out a little kinder on the wallet.

Here are directions on how you can get to Pinkfong World Adventure:

Pinkfong World Adventure – Singapore @ Let’s Play

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, #03-208/209 Marina Square, Singapore 039594

Opening hours: 7 Oct 2022 – 2 Jan 2023, 10am – 10pm daily

Closest MRT: Promenade Station

The event would likely be a guided tour, expected to last for 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Plan your day around this so you won’t double book yourselves before or after your slot.

MS News has reached out to the organiser for further details regarding the event and will update this article once more information is available.

Snag your tickets for the upcoming holidays before they sell out

While we loathe the days when Baby Shark would play on loop, this theme park is set to be a different experience altogether.

Since it’s happening towards the end of the year, parents would want to consider taking their kids there so they can let their hair down.

With many parents probably having the same idea, these tickets may be a hot commodity, so you should book your slot soon before they sell out.

Featured image adapted from DP Architects and BizTrends Media Pte Ltd on Facebook.