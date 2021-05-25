‘Badge’ Lady Arrested On 25 May For Not Wearing Mask Outside State Courts

Update: (25 May, 4.45pm): 53-Year-Old Phoon Chiu Yoke will be remanded at IMH for 2 weeks for psychiatric observation, reports Channel News Asia.

She claims to be unfamiliar with “new” regulations that require Singapore residents to wear a mask while in public areas.

Ms Phoon Chiu Yoke, AKA ‘badge’ lady, has become somewhat of an infamous character in Singapore, after a video showing her refusal to wear a mask at MBS went viral.

On Monday (24 May), the 53-year-old turned up at the State Courts to answer a charge but allegedly failed to wear her mask on multiple occasions.

1 day later, Ms Phoon was arrested for breaching safety measures and exposing others to the risk of Covid-19 infection.

Turns out, she had failed to do so on 3 other occasions prior to this.

‘Badge’ lady failed to wear mask in public on 4 occasions

According to a joint press release by the Police and ICA, Ms Phoon had failed to don a mask in the public on 3 other occasions:

2 Dec 2020, at a shopping mall along Eu Tong Sen Street

15 May 2021, at a shopping mall along Bayfront Avenue

18 May 2021, at a shopping complex along Bain Street

This is excluding her most recent offence outside the State Courts on Monday (24 May).

Despite being interviewed by the police on 15 May, the lady allegedly failed to comply with the regulation again on 18 May, and once more on 24 May.

Given the risk she poses to public health, the police decided to arrest her on 25 May and will be seeking to remand the woman for psychiatric assessment.

Investigations are ongoing for the offences.

For failing to wear a mask properly outside her home, Ms Phoon faces a fine of up to $10,000, and/or up to 6 months jail.

Allegedly breached SHN measures after arriving from the UK

In the same statement, the Police and ICA revealed that Ms Phoon had also breached Stay Home Notice (SHN) measures last year.

After arriving from the UK, the 53-year-old was placed on SHN from 28 Jun – 12 July 2020 at a hotel in the downtown area.

However, she allegedly left her room on several occasions and failed to don a mask while outside.

For breaching SHN measures, the accused faces a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to 6 months.

Hope she will be severely dealt with if found guilty

As community cases continue to rise, it’s paramount that everyone adheres to Covid-19 safety measures — including mask-wearing.

While investigations are ongoing, we hope the accused will be severely dealt with to serve as a deterrence, if she’s indeed guilty.

