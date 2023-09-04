Lift Cable At Bali Island Resort Snaps, 5 Hotel Workers Pass Away

5 Hotel Workers Die After Steel Cable Supporting Lift At Bali Island Resort Snaps

Five hotel workers have passed away after the steel cable of a lift in a resort at Bali abruptly snapped while carrying them.

It caused the employees to fall into a ravine, which was about 100 metres deep.

Expressing her condolences to the loved ones of the deceased, the resort owner has said they will bear the costs of the funeral rites.

Police investigations into the tragedy are ongoing.

Lift cable at Bali island resort snaps

According to Detik, the incident occurred at around 1pm at Ayuterra Resort in the Ubud district of Bali on 1 Sep.

The victims were ascending to a higher level with the lift when the steel cable supporting it broke. This caused the victims to plunge into a ravine 100 metres deep.

Two of the employees died upon landing at the bottom of the ravine, while three others were still breathing.

Another worker at the hotel said that at the time of the incident, he heard screams followed by a loud crash.

Rushing outside, he saw the five employees at the foot of the ravine and called his colleagues to help save those still breathing.

They were then rushed to Payangan Hospital, where they passed away as well.

The identities of the five deceased victims, all from the resort’s housekeeping department, are as follows:

19-year-old man Sang Putu Bayu Adi Krisna

23-year-old man I Wayan Aries Setiawan

20-year-old woman Ni Luh Superningsih

24-year-old woman Kadek Hardiyanti

19-year-old woman Kadek Yanti Pradewi

Kadek Hardiyanti and Sang Putu Bayu Adi Krisna were the two victims who died immediately at the scene.

Footage has also emerged on X of authorities transporting two bodies up the resort stairs.

Resort promises to cover costs of funeral

Another local media outlet, Tribune News, reported Ubud police chief Kompol I Made Uder confirming that investigations into the tragedy are ongoing.

They suspected that the breaking of the cable caused the lift to slide downwards, before plunging into the ravine.

It was also highly possible that the steel cable was not strong enough to lift the load, and the safety brake was not functioning at the time of the incident, Mr Uder added.

He went on to note that there additionally could have been negligence at the resort, with technicians not conducting regular maintenance on the elevator.

The owner of the resort, Linggawati Utomo, has promised to take responsibility for the tragedy.

She expressed her condolences and apologies to the family of the deceased. In addition, she promised that her company would bear the costs of the funeral ceremonies.

“There is also death compensation and BPJS Employment insurance,” she said.

Linggawati further stated that the lift undergoes an inspection yearly, noting its last inspection was in November 2022.

