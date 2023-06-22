JB Hotel Lift Abruptly Plunges From 4th Level, Occupants Pry Open Door To Escape

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

JB Hotel Lift Freefalls From 4th Level, Trapped Guest Claims Help Did Not Arrive

While lifts are a common facility found in most buildings and many people take them without thinking twice, accidents can happen.

Recently, a lift in a Johor Bahru (JB) hotel plunged down from the fourth level, leaving its occupants terrified and trapped.

@kef_tan Can you imagine how’s the feeling plunging down from level 4 all of a sudden feels like? Its horrifying & its nothing like in the movie, there is no split second for u to take any action. It happens so fast & its just a hard stop at level 4, split second a full drop! BANG! A baby is in there too. Pitch black & best part…bell doesnt work! Hp zero reception! 10mins seems like forever in there till everyone agrees on forcing it open! #KSL #kslhotelandresort #kslhoteljohorbahru #lifthorror #malaysia ♬ original sound – Kef Tan – Kef Tan

They eventually had to force their way out by prying the lift doors open.

One of the occupants who went through the ordeal has also claimed that assistance from the hotel did not arrive.

JB hotel lift plunges from 4th level

Taking to TikTok to share about the experience, user @kef_tan explained that the lift abruptly plunged from the fourth level, with no warning beforehand.

He recalled that it happened very fast, with the elevator car coming to “a hard stop at level 4” before dropping down a “split second” later.

Describing the experience as “horrifying” and nothing like the movies, the OP added that the emergency bell button inside the elevator didn’t work either.

With their mobile phones getting no reception and a baby amongst the trapped occupants, over 10 minutes passed before they decided to pry open the doors themselves.

The OP alleged that throughout their ordeal, no help arrived from the staff at the establishment.

Fortunately, the OP reported that the baby was safe, and the rest of the guests seemed fine as well.

Occupants pry lift doors open to escape

The TikTok video starts by showing several individuals climbing out of the lift.

The doors have been pried open wide enough to form a triangle-shaped gap, allowing them to make a quick getaway.

As the recording continues, the occupants help each other to clamber out to safety, holding the doors open.

The OP’s post has since gone viral with over 240,000 views at the time of writing.

Many users stated that they have faced issues with the lift at the same hotel before.

Another netizen explained that they were previously in a similar situation at the same building.

In their case, they were stuck for almost two hours, with no assistance arriving as well.

MS News has reached out to both the OP and the hotel for more information on the matter and will update this article once they get back.

Featured image adapted from @kef_tan on TikTok.