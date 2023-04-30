Woman Falls Into Gap While Exiting Lift At Indonesia Airport, Body Found After 3 Days

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Falls Into Gap Between Lift & Landing At Indonesia Airport, Found At Bottom Of Shaft

Warning: Some readers may find images and descriptions in this article graphic. Discretion is advised.

While taking a lift is a mundane everyday activity for most, it can prove to be fatal in certain circumstances.

A woman had the bad luck of falling into a gap as she was exiting a lift at an airport in Indonesia.

Her body was found only three days later.

CCTV footage shows tragic incident on 24 Apr

CCTV footage of the tragic incident has gone viral over social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

The 44-second clip has the time stamp of 8.24pm on Monday (24 Apr).

It begins with the woman entering the double-sided lift (i.e. with two separate sets of doors) via the doors on the right.

Woman confused when doors don’t open

The woman stands facing the doors on the right — the same ones she entered — clearly expecting them to open.

She inches closer to them as she prepares to exit, looking at her phone.

However, the doors on the left open instead and it’s uncertain whether she notices this as she’s facing the opposite direction.

She seems confused when the doors on the right don’t open, as she’s seen glancing up and moving towards the side of the lift, presumably to press some buttons.

She then appears to make a phone call, then approaches the lift doors to touch them.

Indonesia woman falls into gap outside lift

Finally, the doors on the right open, and the woman moves to exit the lift.

Shockingly, though, she falls through a large gap between the lift and the landing.

Within two seconds, she disappears from the screen, feared to have fallen to her death.

Woman’s body found 3 days after she falls into Indonesia lift

Though she fell on Monday (24 Par), the unfortunate woman’s body was found only on Thursday (27 Apr), the airport police told news outlet Tribun-Medan.

This was after staff detected a strong smell coming from the lift area at Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia.

Her body was eventually uncovered at the bottom of the lift shaft.

Security teams took five hours to extract the remains, which were thereafter transported to a hospital for forensic examination.

Woman went to airport to send off relative

The authorities identified the body as belonging to a woman named Asiyah Sinta Dewi Hasibuan.

While they said she was in her 30s, Kompas.com reported that she was 43.

She had gone to the airport to send off her relative, who was travelling overseas.

While she was about to head off, she was called back by her relative, who had encountered problems at the airport.

Woman called relative when she got stuck

When she got stuck in the lift, Ms Asiyah called her relative — something that she was seen doing in the CCTV footage.

Later, her relative was left puzzled when she didn’t appear.

Her family told Kompas.com that they’d sought help from airport security to look for her.

However, when they checked the lift, they found it empty.

When they asked for CCTV footage, they were reportedly told that they would have to go through many procedures.

Brother accuses airport of poor lift safety

The deceased woman’s brother has now accused the airport of poor lift safety.

He questioned where the gap that she fell through had come from, telling Kompas.com that he would make a police report over the incident after the funeral is over.

The family is still grieving, and they haven’t been able to accept her sudden death, he added.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the deceased’s family. May they find out what happened so they can get some form of closure.

