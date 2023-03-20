Canberra PMA User Repeatedly Presses Lift Button To Prevent Another Person From Going Down

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

PMA User in Canberra Repeatedly Presses Lift Button Preventing Descent

Lifts are an inextricable part of our daily lives for many, and most of us try to be considerate to others who use them as well.

However, it is not uncommon to come across an odd passenger or two.

A Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) user was seen repeatedly pressing a lift button somewhere in Canberra, seemingly trying to prevent the other person in the lift from going down.

A TikTok user uploaded the puzzling exchange on the video-sharing platform on 16 Mar. It has since raked in over 62,000 views and 2,000 likes.

PMA user repeatedly presses lift button to prevent door from closing

This incident allegedly took place near Canberra Plaza, at what looks to be the lift landing of an overhead bridge.

The 10-second clip showed the PMA user in question pressing the lift button every time it was about to close. There was another man in the lift, who was trying to take the lift down.

Although it was not clear in the video, the other man also looked to be a PMA rider. Maybe that is why the user outside could not squeeze into the lift, thus upsetting him.

The man in the lift was also getting visibly irritated at the PMA user outside, who was stopping him from taking the lift.

The former could be seen turning around in an agitated manner when the latter pressed the lift button again.

Unbothered onlooker patiently waits his turn for the lift

As the petty exchange between the two seniors went on, a man wearing a t-shirt printed with “Carl 23” was calmly looking on.

“Carl” also had a pram with him, so he was probably waiting to take the lift too.

His nonchalance towards this exchange is perhaps what makes the whole situation even funnier.

“Carl” had one hand on his hip and one hand on the pram, while he stood there cross-legged.

No other information was made clear in the short clip. MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Netizens comment on onlooker’s calmness

TikTok users who came across the video commented on how unbothered “Carl” seems.

Another commenter said in Malay that he might scream if he was in the place of “Carl” and faced with the petty exchange.

Chiming in on what they think is going on in the video, this TikTok user jokingly said that the bickering pair might just be checking the lift for quality control purposes.

As funny as this is, we sure hope that the PMA user did not take up too much of other people’s time.

