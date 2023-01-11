Customer Requests Ride-Hailing Pickup From 11th Floor, Driver Jokes Car Can’t Fit In Lift

Driver Says Car Can’t Fit In Lift After Customer Requests 11th-Floor Pickup

Recently, a woman on crutches took to TikTok to share her experience with a Grab driver, who allegedly said she’d have to pay extra for him to pick her up from the 3rd floor.

Apparently, it seems such requests aren’t out of the ordinary — another customer recently shared that they had requested to be picked up from the 11th floor.

In response to the customer, however, the driver simply pointed out that his car was unable to fit in the lift.

Unsurprisingly, netizens found the exchange amusing, joking that the driver could receive a suspension for the incident.

Driver replies that car can’t fit in lift

In the viral Facebook post, the customer provided their detailed address and requested the driver to pick them up there.

However, the driver plainly replied: “I only can reach Block 79. I cannot drive up to the 11th floor.”

When the customer asked why he couldn’t, the driver deadpanned

My car cannot fit into the lift.

Netizens joke that driver could receive suspension

Netizens found the exchange hilarious, with many commenting that the driver could receive a 72-hour suspension.

Many also poked fun at how the customer could’ve simply mixed a hide-hailing and another food delivery service up.

This Facebook user even quipped that the pickup was only possible if the driver had driven the flying Ford Anglia from the Harry Potter series.

Another remarked that the customer booked the wrong vehicle, and should have gotten an ambulance so they could be picked up straight from the bedroom.

As much as the conversation was comical, perhaps it was a genuine misunderstanding on the customer’s end.

Either way, we hope the driver doesn’t find themselves on the end of a suspension.

