S’pore PR Attacked & Robbed In Batam, Requires 17 Stitches On His Head

Man From Singapore Assaulted & Robbed In Batam

A man who was in Batam for business was attacked from behind and robbed while he was waiting for a taxi late at night.

As a result of the assault, he ended up needing 17 stitches at the back of his head. He also lost his wallet and mobile phone.

According to Shin Min Daily News, he has lodged a formal report with local police.

Was waiting for taxi when attack happened

The victim is an Indonesian national known only as 55-year-old Mr Wang (name transliterated from Mandarin), who’s a Permanent Resident (PR) of Singapore.

Mr Wang was in Batam in search of business opportunities when the incident happened.

It reportedly took place at around 3am on Wednesday (26 July). At the time, he was waiting for a taxi near the Nagoya food court.

The location is about three minutes away from a hotel. There are usually many cars and motorbikes in the vicinity, but, as the attack happened late at night, not many people were around.

Momentarily lost consciousness & passed out on the ground

Shin Min Daily News reported that Mr Wang was watching videos on his mobile phone when he felt a strong impact to the back of his head, followed by about six to seven more blows.

“Then, someone pushed me over and I saw two men in their 30s. One of the men took off with my phone before telling the other to grab my wallet in Bahasa Indonesia,” he recalled.

Mr Wang then passed out and fell to the ground, covered in blood.

Thankfully, he regained consciousness shortly after and hobbled to the food court to seek assistance.

Lost identification documents & cash after getting robbed in Batam

Mr Wang subsequently received treatment at a local hospital.

As a result of the constant strikes to his head, the 55-year-old required a total of 17 stitches and had to stay in the hospital for three days.

He shared that he lost his phone, identification card, passport, S$100 worth of cash, and credit cards in the attack.

Mr Wang has since lodged a report with local police.

He urged travellers heading to Batam to stay vigilant and avoid places that are dark or have less footfall.

