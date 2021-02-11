BBT Soap Dispenser Lets You Play With Soap Bubbles Instead Of Tapioca Ones

If there’s one drink that’s essential to most Singaporeans, it’s bubble tea. For some reason, we just can’t seem to get enough of the refreshing tea and chewy tapioca pearls.

However, during the Covid-19 pandemic, other objects have also become essential, such as masks, sanitisers, and soap.

Recently, we discovered a nifty soap dispenser that combines both practicality and our insatiable appetite for BBT — a bubble tea soap dispenser.

Now, not only can bubble tea be your go-to drink, but it can also be your hygiene bes-tea that keeps your hands squeaky clean.

BBT soap dispenser will bring greater convenience

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us have been spending a lot more time by our sinks, be it to cleanse our hands or to give our reusable masks a wash.

While quite a #FirstWorldProblem, it can be quite the hassle to continually press on the soap pumps.

Not to mention that if you often entertain guests, the act alone can transfer unwanted bacteria onto the pump itself.

Smoko, an LA-based company specializing in quirky yet adorable products, now has a tea-rrific solution to that problem with its bubble tea soap dispenser.

The sensor-activated automatic soap dispenser will surely be an added convenience to many of our daily life.

Given its hard-to-ignore blushing smile, we imagine it’d be difficult for guests to forget to wash their hands.

Easy to set up

The endearing design also makes the soap dispenser an absolute cu-tea to your bathroom aesthetics.

The compact dispenser measures 20.8cm by 10.5cm by 6.6cm and will easily fit next to your basin.

And with a capacity of 350ml, you can enjoy using it for a long while before having to refill it.

The dispenser also comes with a wall bracket and nail, allowing customers to install it quickly and easily.

The bubble tea soap dispenser is retailing on Smoko’s website for S$86.15 (USD$65).

You can find out more about this adorable soap dispenser here.

A combination of functionality and cuteness

The bubble tea soap dispenser truly combines functionality with cuteness.

So if you’re willing to spend a little more to spruce up your home with a touch of colour and charm, you might just want to check it out.

Who knows? It could be a worthy investment to bring the fun back into your mundane hygiene routine.

