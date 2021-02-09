Singapore Confirms 11 New Covid-19 Cases On 9 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 11 new Covid-19 cases today (9 Feb). This brings the national tally to 59,732.

All 11 are imported cases — 10 had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The remaining case is a Singapore Airlines cabin crew. She was on a turnaround flight and had not left the aircraft once it arrived at the overseas destination.

She started having respiratory symptoms a few days after coming back to Singapore.

MOH will release more details tonight.

20 out of 22 cases reported yesterday were imported

Looking back at yesterday’s updates, Singapore confirmed 22 new Covid-19 cases on 9 Feb, comprising 20 imported cases and 2 in the community.

Here’s a summary of the details, according to MOH:

4 Singaporeans and 3 Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from the United Arab Emirates, Canada, and India

2 Dependant’s Pass holders from India and the UAE

3 Work Pass holders from India, Nepal and the Philippines

7 Work Permit holders from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Myanmar, including 5 domestic workers.

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from Malawi who’s here to visit her Singaporean relatives.

They have been serving SHN since their arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

2 community cases currently unlinked

MOH reports that the 2 community cases are currently unlinked.

One of them is a 49-year-old Singaporean male, who is a bus driver under Cobb & Coach Services. He was tasked with sending SHN guests from Changi Airport to dedicated facilities.

He started having a runny nose on 31 Jan, but he didn’t see the doctor. Authorities later picked him up as a positive case after he was tested on 5 Feb.

He was sent to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

1 community case had their first dosage of Covid-19 vaccine in Jan

Another is a 30-year-old Indian national male who holds a Work Pass. As a Station Satcom engineer, he boards ships to install communications and IT equipment.

He was identified as a close contact of a previously confirmed case – a sea crew who arrived from Japan and tested positive on 11 Jan – and had to undergo quarantine from 13-24 Jan.

3 of his Covid-19 tests returned negative.

On 27 Jan, the man had gotten his first dosage of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Yet on 5 Feb, he started suffering from fatigue and a fever, but didn’t seek medical treatment. After undergoing a routine test on 6 Feb, he was confirmed with Covid-19 the next day.

MOH said he could not have been infected due to vaccination as the vaccine does not contain live virus.

“It is possible for one to be infected just before or just after vaccination as it typically takes a few weeks for an individual to build up immunity after completing vaccination,” MOH noted.

Seek medical attention when you’re unwell

With the rise in community cases recently, an unfortunate trend seems to show the hesitance of Covid-19 cases in seeking medical attention even though they experience respiratory symptoms.

It’s best to get a doctor’s diagnosis – and a swab test if necessary – as one can never be too careful when it comes to dealing a highly infectious virus.

Other than that, let’s not forget the usual steps to take like wearing a mask and following safe distancing measures, so this minimises transmission risks in our community.

