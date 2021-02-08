Singapore Confirms 22 New Covid-19 Cases On 8 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 22 new Covid-19 cases today (8 Feb). This brings the national tally to 59,721.

Of the 22, there are:

2 community cases

0 in the dorms

20 imported cases

All 20 imported cases had already been served Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or placed in isolation upon arrival.

Look out for more details from MOH tonight.

23 imported cases & 1 in the community yesterday

Recapping yesterday’s updates, Singapore confirmed 24 new Covid-19 cases on 8 Feb as of 12pm, comprising 23 imported ones and 1 in the community.

Here’s a summary of their details, according to MOH’s late night update:

2 Singaporeans and 1 Permanent Resident (PR) who came back from India, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, and Ethiopia

6 Dependant’s Pass holders from India, Spain, the UAE, and the United States

5 Work Pass holders from Spain and the UAE

8 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, and the Philippines, including 3 domestic workers

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from India who’s studying here

Sole community case works at Changi Airport

Regarding the sole community case reported yesterday, MOH identified him as a 43-year-old Singaporean, who is currently unlinked.

He is a staff of BGC Group, and assigned to work at Changi Airport Terminal 1 & Terminal 3. He wears a surgical mask, face shield, and gloves when on duty.

He was asymptomatic when authorities picked him up. His results returned positive after undergoing routine testing on 4 Feb, and he was sent to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) right away.

His close contacts, especially his family members and colleagues, have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

Featured image by MS News.