Singapore Confirms 24 New Covid-19 Cases On 7 Feb
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 24 new Covid-19 cases today (7 Feb). This brings the national tally to 59,699.
Of the 24, there are:
- 1 community case
- 0 in the dorms
- 23 imported cases
All 23 imported cases had already been served Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or placed in isolation upon arrival.
Look out for more details from MOH tonight.
26 imported cases yesterday
Looking back at yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed a total of 26 new Covid-19 cases on 6 Feb — all were imported.
Here’s a breakdown of their details, according to MOH’s late night update:
- 2 Singaporeans and 6 Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from Malaysia, India, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Gabon
- 1 Dependant’s Pass holder from India
- 1 Student’s Pass holder from India
- 2 Work Pass holders from Germany and the United Arab Emirates
- 9 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Myanmar — including 6 domestic workers
- 5 Short-Term Visit Pass holders
- 3 from the Philippines and UAE are here for work projects
- 2 from India are here to visit their family members who are Singaporeans/PRs
They are all currently serving SHN since their arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.
Singapore’s first likely case of Covid-19 reinfection
MOH also detected a likely case of Covid-19 reinfection — the first of its kind in Singapore.
Authorities identified him through routine testing of recovered workers to monitor their post-infection immunity.
The 28-year-old Bangladeshi was first infected on 12 Apr 2020. He tested positive again on 25 Jan — almost 10 months after.
