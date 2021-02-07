Singapore Confirms 24 New Covid-19 Cases On 7 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 24 new Covid-19 cases today (7 Feb). This brings the national tally to 59,699.

Of the 24, there are:

1 community case

0 in the dorms

23 imported cases

All 23 imported cases had already been served Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or placed in isolation upon arrival.

Look out for more details from MOH tonight.

26 imported cases yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed a total of 26 new Covid-19 cases on 6 Feb — all were imported.

Here’s a breakdown of their details, according to MOH’s late night update:

2 Singaporeans and 6 Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from Malaysia, India, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Gabon

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from India

1 Student’s Pass holder from India

2 Work Pass holders from Germany and the United Arab Emirates

9 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Myanmar — including 6 domestic workers

5 Short-Term Visit Pass holders 3 from the Philippines and UAE are here for work projects 2 from India are here to visit their family members who are Singaporeans/PRs



They are all currently serving SHN since their arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Singapore’s first likely case of Covid-19 reinfection

MOH also detected a likely case of Covid-19 reinfection — the first of its kind in Singapore.

Authorities identified him through routine testing of recovered workers to monitor their post-infection immunity.

The 28-year-old Bangladeshi was first infected on 12 Apr 2020. He tested positive again on 25 Jan — almost 10 months after.

