Singapore Confirms 26 New Covid-19 Cases On 6 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 26 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (6 Feb).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are no cases in the community, and also none in the workers’ dormitories.

Stricter enforcement closer to CNY

With Chinese New Year (CNY) less than a week away, the authorities have been clamping down on those who fail to comply with safe management measures (SMMs).

Businesses who didn’t ensure safe distancing between customers, or allowed large gatherings on their premises have had to close temporarily.

Individuals caught without masks on and in large groups meanwhile faced hefty fines.

As a further precaution, the annual light-up at Chinatown will be suspended on 5, 7 and 11 Feb, to reduce crowds in the area.

During the celebration itself, the public should adhere to additional measures such as restricted visitations and quieter lohei sessions.

Hope everyone has a safe & happy new year

Like much of last year, the slightly mellower celebrations this year may put a dampener on our festivities.

However, we shouldn’t let this kill our spirits as we find ways to make the most of the situation.

Enjoy the intimate moments with our closest family and friends, and take the time to truly bond with each other.

Hopefully, once the pandemic blows over, we’ll be able to reunite properly and enjoy life the way normally did before.

