Singapore Confirms 25 New Covid-19 Cases On 5 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 25 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (5 Feb).

23 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There’s 1 case in the community, and another in a workers’ dormitory. The latter marks Singapore’s first dormitory case since 16 Jan.

Today’s numbers bring our total so far to 59,649.

More precautions approaching CNY

With Chinese New Year (CNY) just a week away, the authorities are stepping up precautions in anticipation of increased crowds and socialisation.

While most of the existing rules remain, a notable change is that each household can only receive 8 unique visitors a day.

Other restrictions like no shouting of phrases during lohei will apply as and when the occasion arises.

To curb possible crowds in Chinatown too, the annual light-up will cease from 5 – 7 Feb and on 11 Feb.

Those who wish to catch them should preferably head down on a weekday instead.

Hope everyone enjoys the festivities safely

CNY may be a special occasion where we gather with our loved ones and be merry.

But let’s not make this an excuse to take safety advisories lightly, as Covid-19 is still a very real threat to our community.

We should all continue adhering to the rules like we have been since the pandemic started, and hope the situation will improve soon.

Fingers crossed that the next CNY will be celebrated just like in the good old days.

Featured image by MS News.