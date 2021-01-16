Singapore Confirms 24 New Covid-19 Cases On 16 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (16 Jan).

Of these, 19 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are also 5 local transmissions, involving 4 in the community and 1 at a workers’ dormitory.

This is the highest local infection count since 31 Dec, when we also recorded 5 local cases.

Vaccination commences for frontline workers

As we’re almost 3 weeks into Phase 3, health and safety measures are picking up speed, with vaccinations already rolling out.

First to receive them are healthcare and frontline staff, including our own politicians.

Source

Next in line will be the elderly, who’ll likely receive their jabs some time in Feb.

Subsequently, all other locals and long-term residents will get our turn, though more details on this will only be available later.

In the meantime, the authorities have started setting up vaccination centres across the country, with 2 at Changi Airport and Raffles City already in operation.

Hope community cases will remain low

Almost a year since Singapore reported our first infection, daily Covid-19 case numbers have dwindled considerably, especially within the local community.

Source

Imported cases now consistently make up the majority, though we hope that that’ll change too, as time passes.

When the pandemic will blow over completely remains uncertain, but let’s not give up on fighting it and hoping for a total return to pre-pandemic life.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MIT Technology Review.