Vaccination Centres At Changi Airport & Raffles City Already In Operation

Though many countries are still fighting the hard battle with Covid-19, hope is on the horizon as vaccine administrations begin around the world.

Here in Singapore, our first batch of vaccines arrived last December. Since then, some frontline workers and politicians have already received their jabs.

To help more Singapore residents get their vaccines, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has set up 2 vaccination centres with another 6 to come by the end of February.

Another 2 vaccination centres to be ready by next week

According to MOH, 2 vaccination centres had begun operations on Wednesday (13 Jan). These centres are located at:

Changi Airport Terminal 4

Raffles City Convention Centre

Another 2 vaccination centres are expected to be ready by next week, at the following locations:

Hong Kah Secondary School

Woodlands Galaxy Community Centre

By end-February, MOH says 4 more of such centres will be ready to assist with our nation’s vaccination programme, bringing the total to 8.

6,200 individuals in Singapore already vaccinated

As of 12 Jan, more than 6,200 individuals in Singapore have reportedly received the first of 2 jabs of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

They comprise healthcare and frontline workers, including those performing duties at border entry points and others helping with our nation’s Covid-19 response.

MOH expects the number of recipients to rise drastically in the weeks to come.

Come end-January, seniors will also start receiving letters inviting them to book appointments to receive their vaccines.

Though the Covid-19 vaccine remains voluntary, MOH aims to vaccinate all Singaporeans and long-term residents by this September and encourages everyone to get their jabs if medically eligible.

Hope everyone will get vaccination once it becomes available

Though most of us may not be able to receive the vaccines now, we hope everyone who’s medically eligible will get their jabs as soon as they become available to the general public.

In the meantime, let’s continue to adhere to health precautions, as we hope for the best possible outcome.

