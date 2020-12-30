Healthcare Workers Will Receive Covid-19 Vaccine First, Elderly To Get Theirs In Feb 2021

We’re 3 days into Phase 3, and close to the New Year, which beckons big changes. One of them is the Covid-19 vaccine, which has already been rolled out today (30 Dec).

The first among us to receive the Covid-19 vaccine are healthcare workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Staff at other health institutions will get their jabs in the coming weeks, and the elderly, in Feb 2021.

NCID staff first to receive Covid-19 vaccine

In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Health (MOH) shared that over 30 NCID staff will be receiving their vaccine jabs today (30 Dec).

They include frontline staff in all specialisations, from clinical to nursing and admin.

Among them are senior staff nurses, one of whom works in the intensive care unit (ICU). The very first person in Singapore to get the vaccine was 46-year-old Miss Sarah Lim.

She, along with her other colleagues who are vaccinated today, will receive a second dose 21 days from now.

Healthcare workers & frontliners to get vaccine first

MOH stated in an earlier news release that persons at greater risk of Covid-19 infection will be the first to receive the vaccines.

Healthcare workers at NCID and other institutions will thus take priority as they work in high-risk environments.

In the following weeks, staff at healthcare institutions such as acute hospitals, community hospitals, polyclinics, and private healthcare providers will be vaccinated.

This will ensure that our healthcare workers are protected at work, so they can stay safe while attending to others in need of medical attention.

Elderly aged 70 & above will be next

From Feb 2021, elderly persons aged above 70 will be able to receive their vaccinations.

This age group was chosen as they tend to have riskier health outcomes than those aged 60-69, should they be infected with Covid-19.

Other Singaporeans and long-term residents will be able to get their vaccinations after more vulnerable groups have gotten their shots.

Singapore aims to vaccinate all locals and long-term residents who are keen by the end of 2021. MOH will release details of the subsequent vaccination drives in the future.

Vaccine not a silver bullet

Though the vaccine is a blessing, MOH emphasises that it’s not a silver bullet that will stop the pandemic.

We must continue to uphold and abide by safe management measures, testing, and contact tracing to keep viral transmissions low.

As such, measures like mandatory mask-wearing and safe check-ins will still be needed.

We’ve made great strides towards overcoming this global pandemic, and the vaccine is a huge step forward. Let’s continue doing our best to keep things in check, as we strive to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

