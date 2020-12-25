16 Eateries Fined For Breaches Of Safe Management Measures From 18-19 Dec, Zam Zam Is Repeat Offender

As Singaporeans celebrate the end of a tough year, they can’t be blamed for partying hard.

After all, we’ve survived a global pandemic and can actually gather with friends and family over the festive season, unlike many around the world.

However, do remember to follow safe management measures (SMMs) as we revel, the Government has warned us.

To illustrate this point, it was revealed that 16 food and beverage (F&B) outlets had been fined for breaching SMMs last weekend.

Checks at F&B outlets stepped up

Before last weekend, the Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) has warned in a press release on 18 Dec that it would be stepping up checks on F&B outlets.

On Tuesday (22 Dec), the MSE subsequently revealed that 5 eateries had been shut down over the lucrative festive period for flouting SMMs.

It turns out that those weren’t all the outlets found in breach over the weekend, though, as on Christmas Eve (24 Dec), the ministry released a list of 16 more errant outlets.

1 of the outlets is a 2nd-time offender

Of the 16, 1 of them has already committed its 2nd offence.

The eatery is question is Zam Zam Restaurant, situated along North Bridge Road in the Kampong Glam area.

For the 2nd-time transgression, Zam Zam was fined $2,000 while the other 15 outlets were fined $1,000.

In case that name sounds familiar, it’s the same eatery whose boss was jailed and caned for hiring a hitman to slash a competitor.

5 outlets from Punggol Container Park

Among the other errant outlets were 5 from the Punggol Container Park.

2 other F&B establishments are located in ORTO, a waterside hub in Yishun.

One of them in Little India is named, perhaps appropriately, Circuit Breaker Restro Bar.

After all, if more eateries flout SMMs, all it takes is 1 Covid-19 case at these places and Singapore might be plunged into a painful ‘Circuit Breaker’ again.

Here’s the full list:

Zam Zam Restaurant (697-699 North Bridge Road) Marché Mövenpick (Raffles City Shopping Centre, #01-17A) Big Fish Small Fish (50 Punggol East, #01-K35) Seoul Good (50 Punggol East, #01-K36) Beastro LLP (50 Punggol East, #01-K37) Madya Cuisines (50 Punggol East, #01-K38) Kin Kao Mai Thai Restaurant (50 Punggol East, #01-K33) Tasty Loong, ORTO (81 Lorong Chencharu) BKK Bistro and Bar, ORTO (81 Lorong Chencharu) D’ Rubinah (10 Tebing Lane, #01-03/04) Mei Heong Yuen (67 Temple Street) Circuit Breaker Restro Bar (53 Chander Road) Club Peaches (Concorde Hotel) Fish & Co. (Paragon) Miss G’s Grill & Bar (44 Pekin Street, #01-01) Gin Khao Bistro (31 Ocean Way, #01-12)

36 people fined $300 each

To be sure, patrons aren’t allowed to flout rules with impunity either, thinking that just the F&B outlet will be punished.

36 individuals who were caught breaching SMMs were also fined $300 each, the MSE said.

That’s why the ministry warned the public not to become complacent, instead continuing to remain vigilant.

Officers will be hard at work during festive period

During the festive period, officers will be hard at work while we’re partying, as they continue to step up inspections.

These safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers will remind members of the public to follow SMMs, the MSE urged the public to cooperate with them.

The MSE also urged the public not to meet up in large groups of more than 5, whether outside or at home.

Strong enforcement action will continue to be taken against those who breach SMMs flagrantly.

All it takes is 1 Covid-19 case

As many of our friends overseas are spending Christmas under lockdown, Singapore’s lucky that we’ve a degree of freedom to be with our loved ones.

All it takes it 1 Covid-19 case that failed to keep a distance to throw our festive plans into disarray, and we shouldn’t think it won’t happen to us.

We don’t want to waste all the gains we’re made over this torrid year, so for the sake of community health, do take the ministry’s warnings to heart.

