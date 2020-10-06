13 Outlets Fined For Breaching Covid-19 Rules, 2 Ordered To Close

In order to keep the risk of Covid-19 infections low in Singapore, many measures continue to be in place, including keeping social gatherings to groups of 5.

However, many food and beverages (F&B) establishments continue to violate such rules.

On Tuesday (6 Oct), the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) reported that another 2 F&B outlets have been ordered to close and 13 fined for flouting safe management measures.

Among the latest establishments fined are popular ones like Nakhon Kitchen and Mrs Pho at VivoCity.

Nakon Kitchen and Mrs Pho outlets in VivoCity fined $1,000

According to MSE, 12 eateries were fined $1,000 each since 25 Sep for flouting the following rules:

Admitting groups of more than 5 from different households

Allowing groups to intermingle

Allowing customers to sit less than 1m apart

Not ensuring food handlers were masked

The establishments include popular ones like Nakhon Kitchen and Mrs Pho in VivoCity.

Here’s the full list:

Aburi-EN, VivoCity, #01-159/160 Chuan Grill & Bar, 3A River Valley Chu Lin Bar Pte Ltd, 15 Chu Lin Road Don Ho, Keong Saik Road Feng Shui Inn, Resorts World Sentosa Mrs Pho, VivoCity, #B2-29 Nakhon Kitchen, VivoCity, #B2-23C Riverwalk Tandoor, 20 Upper Circular Road, #B1-38 Tai Yuan (Singapore) Business Development Pte. Ltd., 163A Gangsa Road #01-01 The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, East Wing, Suntec City, #02-603/604 V6 Foodcourt Holdings Pte Ltd, 678A Choa Chu Kang Crescent, #01-01 Yen, 39 Duxton Hill

Hong Hu Restaurant along Beach Road – a repeat offender – was fined $2,000.

2 outlets ordered to close

Two establishments were also ordered to close after flouting similar measures:

Tong Xin Ru Yi Traditional Hotpot — 6 Lorong Telok S(049019)

Invincible Noodle House — 13 Circular Road S(049369)

In the case of the hotpot restaurant, 9 customers were reportedly seen dining in a private room on Saturday (3 Oct)

While the groups were split and sat on 2 separate tables, they were caught intermingling.

The restaurant was hence ordered to close for 10 days, from 6-15 Oct.

At the other restaurant, customers were reportedly seen consuming alcohol at 11.40pm, more than 1 hour after the stipulated 10.30pm ban.

The eatery wa similarly ordered to close for 10 days from 3-12 Oct.

21 diners fined $300 each

MSE also announced that 21 diners were fined $300 each for breaching safe management rules.

Such offences include failure to wear a mask after consuming food and drinks, as well as sitting in groups of more than 5.

Just over the weekend, an MSE spokesperson stressed the importance of putting on masks after meals.

Cannot afford to let our guards down

We’re heartened by MSE’s vigilance in dealing with violators of the safe management measures.

Though the Covid-19 situation seems to be improving in Singapore, we cannot afford to let our guards down and risk having infections soar again.

Let’s all do our part to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infections. Together, we can see through these difficult times as a country.

