TraceTogether Uptake Reaches 70%, Final CC Collection Points Opened

Singapore has finally met a key Phase 3 criteria — the uptake for TraceTogether has finally reached 70%.

This comes just in time for the 3rd stage of Singapore’s reopening that will start on 28 Dec.

However, Singapore will only be moving into TraceTogether-only check-ins after everyone has had a chance to collect tokens.

The last few token collection points at community centres have opened on 23 Dec for those who wish to use the devices instead of the app.

Higher TraceTogether uptake for effective contact tracing

In a press release, Smart Nation Singapore said over 70% of Singapore residents have participated in the TraceTogether programme as of 21 Dec.

This means that more than 3.8 million people are using the app or token. About 2.05 million people are using the app while 1.75 million tokens have been collected.

Source

Smart Nation Singapore said the higher the adoption rate, the more effective contact tracing can be.

Last few token collection points opened

Smart Nation Singapore said the final 6 community centre collection points for TraceTogether tokens have been opened for collection on Wed (23 Dec).

They are:

Katong CC

Mountbatten CC

Kampong Kembangan CC

Kampong Ubi CC

Joo Chiat CC

Marine Parade CC

As a result, all CCs would have had a chance to distribute TraceTogether tokens.

Source

As for collection points that have run out of tokens, Smart Nation Singapore said they are working to build up stock so that distribution points at other CCs can reopen.

Students to receive tokens in school

The government will implement TraceTogether-only check-ins after everyone has had a chance to collect TraceTogether tokens in their constituencies.

Likewise, students will receive their tokens in school before the government starts implementing TraceTogether check-ins. More details will be shared at a later date.

Source

Smart Nation Singapore added that the TraceTogether app and tokens serve the same function and you won’t have to collect the token if you’re using the app.

Safely transitioning to Phase 3

It is encouraging to see that more Singaporeans are doing their part to use TraceTogether before we transition to Phase 3.

With the better contact tracing it allows, Singapore will be able to handle the spread of Covid-19 more effectively. However, we must also keep in mind that the proper Safe Management Measures (SMMs) must still be observed.

So let’s all be socially responsible and remember that we shouldn’t be taking the laxing of rules for granted.

Featured image by MS News.