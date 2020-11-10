Higher Usage Of TraceTogether Among Key Steps For Singapore To Enter Phase 3

Everybody needs to be diligent in doing their part, so that Singapore can pull through the pandemic together.

Now, this message resonates even stronger, as chances of the nation finally entering Phase 3 hinges upon social responsibility among residents.

And “if all the stars are aligned”, we could very well be on our way to Phase 3 before the end of the year, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong.

He was speaking at a multi-ministry task force press conference tonight (10 Nov).

Higher usage of TraceTogether required before entering Phase 3

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the timing of Singapore transitioning into Phase 3 is highly dependent on everyone playing their role.

Apart from adhering to safe distancing measures, this also means higher usage in TraceTogether app and tokens.

It is only when these criteria are met, that Singaporeans can herald in the final stage of safely exiting ‘Circuit Breaker’ — Phase 3.

We must be mentally prepared for rise in community cases

Minister Wong said authorities will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates along the way.

He also told that Singaporeans must be “mentally prepared” for a rise in community cases once Phase 3 is here. This is due to more activities resuming.

With this in mind, it is vital to prevent large clusters from forming in an unmanageable fashion.

Laxing safe distancing rules in Phase 3

Some of the rules that are expected to be laxed during Phase 3:

People can dine in groups of up to 8 instead of 5

Weddings with more guests

Places of worship with bigger gatherings

Large-scale events with masses of people coming together

Minister Wong noted that these changes in rules may give rise to more community cases. He said it is “inevitable” seeing how similar situations have occurred in other countries.

Hence, it is even more important for Singapore to level up contact tracing capabilities, such as the expanded SafeEntry and TraceTogether programme.

Let’s do our part & be socially responsible

Many are looking forward to larger gatherings in Phase 3. But let’s not forget to remain vigilant as Singapore opens up society further.

So wear your mask, follow safe distancing rules, and don’t forget to collect your TraceTogether token once your constituency is ready.

The last thing we need is another ‘Circuit Breaker’ as Singapore is still endeavouring to recover from the partial lockdown.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and by MS News.