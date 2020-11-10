Private Covid-19 Testing Made Available From 1 Dec, Around 600 Places Will Offer Tests

You might find it difficult to get Covid-19 tests at the moment, especially if you need to travel abroad.

But as Singapore reopens the economy, there’s a need for more people to get tests, so this will be provided for by private places.

Testing for Covid-19 will become more widely available from next month as more individuals will require negative tests to do various things, such as travel.

From 11.59pm on 30 Nov, approved private providers will offer Covid-19 testing to people in Singapore.

There won’t be any subsidies for the tests as they’ll be taken in a private capacity, the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) said on Tuesday (10 Nov).

Around 600 places can offer testing, more to follow

According to Health Minister Gan Kim Yong, there’ll be about 600 places that people can go to for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, The Straits Times reports.

They’ll include clinics, laboratories, and other healthcare providers.

You can find out where to get a test here.

Meanwhile, other places who wish to offer the service can apply here.

More testing needed as country reopens

Currently, you need to seek approval from MOH if you require a pre-departure test before going to another country.

This won’t be the case after 1 Dec, and anyone in Singapore will be free to get a test on their own, albeit unsubsidised.

Because there’ll be more community activities opened up, there’s a need to provide more testing places, and we’re piloting rapid test-kits too.

Now, you don’t need to show signs of respiratory infection to get a test, which’ll help people who need to travel or head to certain events.

The timing of 1 Dec also means that Phase 3 might follow if cases remain low until then.

Here’s hoping that more good news will follow soon.

