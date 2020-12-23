Students To Get TraceTogether Tokens In School Once It Reopens In 2021

As Singapore makes the gradual transition to Phase 3, the move towards TraceTogether-only check-ins is likewise being pursued.

News that schools will start implementing it in Jan 2021 sent some people scrambling, but the Government says there’s no reason to. Instead of queuing to get their own Tokens, students can soon get theirs in school.

Till then, they can still use the existing SafeEntry check-in methods.

TraceTogether tokens to be distributed when school reopens

According to a press release by the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) today (23 Dec), all students will be receiving their Tokens in school.

This is to ensure that everyone has one before they implement TraceTogether-only check-ins across all schools.

When exactly the distribution will commence is unclear, but we’ll update once more information is available.

Following this development, students thus need not have their Tokens when schools reopen on 4 Jan 2021.

No urgent need to rush to CCs for collection

Parents who worry about getting TraceTogether Tokens for their children can now rest easy knowing that they’ll be accounted for.

No need to plan a date and time to chiong to the nearest CC for collection.

But if you need to do so for yourself, the SNDGO has announced that they’ll reopen CCs for Token distribution from Jan 2021.

This comes as they’re replenishing stocks. SNDGO predicts that they would have produced 5 million Tokens by Feb 2021.

Hope for a smooth transition to Phase 3

As Phase 3 approaches just a few days away, we hope that the transition will be a smooth one for everyone.

We’re glad that the authorities have adapted to situations accordingly, to keep up with residents’ pace. Holding off TraceTogether-only check-ins till we’re all ready has certainly been of help.

Let’s do our parts to adjust too, and do what’s necessary to make progress, as we move towards a new normal.

