‘Beautiful act of kindness’: Bus captain shelters passengers from heavy rain at Tiong Bahru Plaza bus stop

SBS Transit bus captain touches hearts after he shelters passengers from pouring rain at bus stop

A bus captain has won praise online after he was seen using an umbrella to shield passengers from heavy rain at the Tiong Bahru Plaza bus stop.

Bus captain shelters passengers from rain

The heartwarming moment was shared in a TikTok post by @singaporeproperties on Monday (27 April), with “2026 best bus driver” overlaid on the video.

The incident happened around noon at the bus stop outside Tiong Bahru Plaza, where passengers were caught in a sudden downpour.

Instead of remaining in the driver’s seat, the bus captain of service 121 held up an umbrella at the entrance so passengers could board without getting drenched.

The Original Poster (OP) shared that it was the first time they had witnessed such a “beautiful act of kindness”.

“Our bus driver opened his umbrella in the pouring rain just to shelter us passengers as we boarded,” the OP wrote.

They added that everyone was smiling and also deeply appreciative of the thoughtful gesture.

You could feel the warmth in the air.

The OP also described how the bus captain exchanged smiles with commuters. He also appeared to genuinely enjoy helping others and took pride in his job.

Netizens also impressed by kind bus captain

The simple but meaningful act quickly drew attention online, with many also praising the bus captain for going beyond his duties.

A netizen suggested having a “mechanism” to tip bus captains who take it upon themselves to ensure commuters have a good ride.

A TikTok user also urged SBS Transit to reward the bus captain with a “good bonus”.

A commenter was also impressed with the “kind and caring” bus captain.

Another netizen crowned him the “best bus driver of the year”.

OP was heading home after lunch

The OP, who wished to be anonymous, told MS News that they met the kind bus captain on 27 April.

“I was heading to the bus stop to take bus 121 home after having my lunch at Tiong Bahru Plaza,” they said.

The OP also shared that they were very touched by the kind and thoughtful gesture from the bus captain.

They also said that their first thought was to record the act and share the lovely moment with others.

“By the way, he looked very happy while doing it,” the OP said.

In response to MS News’ queries, Grace Wu, SBS Transit spokesperson, said: “This thoughtful gesture by our bus captain in going the extra mile for our commuters reflects our CARES culture of providing caring and reliable service.”

“It underscores our commitment to making every journey pleasant for our passengers.”

Also read: SBS Transit bus captain praised for going the extra mile to help wheelchair user

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Featured image adapted from @singaporeproperties on TikTok.