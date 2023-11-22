21-Year-Old Man Found Dead At Bedok Reservoir, Police Rule Out Homicide

21-Year-Old Man Found Dead At Bedok Reservoir On 22 Nov

A 21-year-old man was found dead at Bedok Reservoir this morning (22 Nov).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reportedly discovered his body following an underwater search operation.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police have ruled out the possibility of homicide. Investigations are ongoing.

21-year-old man found dead at Bedok Reservoir

Responding to MS News’ queries, an SCDF spokesperson confirmed that they received a call for assistance at about 9.10am at Bedok Reservoir.

They subsequently deployed divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) to carry out underwater search operations.

DART officers later retrieved a 21-year-old man’s body from the reservoir.

Sadly, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Wine bottle & stuffed doll found beside water

Reporters from Shin Min Daily News spotted several objects next to the water where SCDF officers found the man’s body.

These items allegedly included wine bottles, snacks, and a yellow stuffed doll.

There was also a black bicycle on the grass patch next to the water where SCDF officers found the body.

The police have ruled out the possibility of homicide but investigations are ongoing.

MS News extends our condolences to the deceased’s family. We hope investigations will shed some light on the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.